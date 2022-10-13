November, December fun in Downtown Jeffersonville
Nov. 10
Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be the Holiday Open House in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. The shops and restaurants will have specials, downtown will be decked out in holiday decor, and the trolley will be making the loop with live holiday music aboard.
Nov. 19
Winter Farmers Market, starts Saturday, Nov. 19 at First Presbyterian Church.
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Ice Rink Opens
Light Up Jeffersonville and Parade
Dec. 3
Christmas Cookie Stroll in downtown Jeffersonville
Weekend Farmers Markets
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmers Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30. Next Sunday, Oct. 23, music will be provided by Tunes with Trent while customers shop through the market.
Saturday
Vintage Fire Museum
The Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a Chili, Brats & Brew Day at the museum, Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Brats, chili, hot dogs and beverages will be on sale beginning at 11 a.m.
• Craft beer from Donum Dei
• Live music from Waitin for Dave
• Rides offered on a vintage fire truck
• Tour the museum for half price with its special fire safety exhibit and displays of equipment dating back as far as 1756. Fun for the entire family.
For more information, go to the website at vintagefiremuseum.org. The museum’s regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
National Fossil Day
National Fossil Day will be Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Community Tea
Tunnel Hill Christian Church Christian Women’s Fellowship will sponsor a Community Tea, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the church, 5105 Old Georgetown Rd., Georgetown. The day will include a tea and light meal, silent auction and entertainment. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children (10 and under.) Jacob’s Well will receive half of the funds from the auction.
ClarkFest
Clarkfest will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. A parade will begin at 10 a.m.
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica and the Unknown Documents will be on display at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Clark County VOICE
A talent show put on by Cyla Walls of the VOICE program at CASI will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Community Action of Southern Indiana.
Children up to 18 are invited to come showcase any talents they may have for a chance to win $100.
For more information, call Cyla Walls at 502-553-8341.
Dedication of Mildred Clift Educational Center
Dedication of the Mildred Ann Clift/Port Fulton Educational Center, 201 West Charlestown Ave., Jeffersonville, (former Maple Elementary School then Maple Leaf Academy), will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Educational Center.
The event is being sponsored by Bethel A.M.E. Church and Rev. Dr. Sheiler Stokes.
Sunday
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Oct. 16, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Other Events
Clark's Grant Historical Society
Clark's Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Rd., Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meeting
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meeting at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 19 on the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event, contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Clarksville Library hosting two Book Clubs
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m. This month is read what you like month; each member will read a book of choice and bring it in to share with the group. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors.
The Wednesday Readers Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The group will discuss the book “Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker” by Jennifer Chiaverini. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Craft Auction
The Wesleyan Circle of Charlestown First United Methodist Church will host its Annual Craft Auction on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The auction will begin at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The church is at 423 Main Cross Street in Charlestown. Come out for a great evening of fellowship and shopping. Proceeds go toward Wesleyan Circle projects and missions.
Clarksville Library hosting Crocheting Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Learn to work on projects and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach the very basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter bring your projects with you.
Clarksville Library hosting Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, Oct. 21 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children 6 – 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will also have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
Kitties and Cocktails at Black Cat Ball
Animal Protection Association invites all to get in the Halloween spirit and attend the Kitties and Cocktails Black Cat Ball. The event will be 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 at the Calumet Club, 1614 E. Spring St., New Albany.
The cost is $45 per person of $320 for a table of eight. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.apapets.lrg under the shop tab. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information call 502-438-3699.
