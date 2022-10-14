Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Rd., Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meeting
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meeting at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 19 on the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds (in the Food Stand Building), 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of the event contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
Clarksville Library hosting two Book Clubs
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This month is read what you like month; each member will read a book of choice and bring it in to share with the group. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors.
The Wednesday Readers Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The group will discuss the book “Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker” by Jennifer Chiaverini. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Craft Auction
The Wesleyan Circle of Charlestown First United Methodist Church will host its Annual Craft Auction on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The auction will begin at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The church is at 423 Main Cross Street in Charlestown. Come out for a great evening of fellowship and shopping. Proceeds go toward Wesleyan Circle projects and missions.
Clarksville Library hosting Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, Oct. 21 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children 6 – 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will also have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
Clarksville Library hosting Crocheting Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Learn to work on projects and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach the very basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter bring your projects with you.
Kitties and Cocktails at Black Cat Ball
Animal Protection Association invites all to get in the Halloween spirit and attend the Kitties and Cocktails Black Cat Ball. The event will be 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 at the Calumet Club, 1614 E. Spring St., New Albany.
The cost is $45 per person of $320 for a table of eight. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.apapets.lrg under the shop tab. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information call 502-438-3699.
