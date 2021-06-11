clarkFEST Parade Planners Needed
Clarksville’s clarkFEST parade will be Saturday, Oct.16, and the planning committee needs additional input from the community to assist in making the parade a success. After sitting out last year due to the pandemic, planners want to have the best parade ever. Members of the committee do not have to attend meetings unless they want because all communication can be accomplished through phone and e-mail.
For more information, contact parade chair Mickey Higdon at 812-283-8443 or at mickeyhigdon@twc.com.
Indiana Connections Career Academy
More than 100 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Career Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2021, including:
• Makayla Hewitt from Clarksville
• Dakota Neafus of New Albany
• Abigail Clark, Sellersburg
• Alexis Lawton of Charlestown
Indiana Connections Career Academy provides students with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and social-emotional learning, while helping the students gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world.
Austin Peay Dean’s List
Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN recognized Savannah Powell from Charlestown as one of the students named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2021 semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Southern Arkansas President’s List
Anna Marie Dietrich of Greenville earned a 4.0 GPA in the spring 2021 semester and was named to the Southern Arkansas University’s President’s List.
Dietrich is a senior Agricultural Education major.
Cumberlands Dean’s List
Five area students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg KY.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Area students who made the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Cumberlands include:
• Haley Baxter and Philip Stratton from Sellersburg
• Anneliese Hale from Corydon
• Jennifer Lester from Utica
• Caitlyn Thompson from New Albany
Tennessee Martin Honor Roll
Sianna G. Malone of New Albany was awarded highest honors on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with a 3.8 to 4.0 grade point average at the University of Tennessee at Martin for Spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
Ohio University Dean’s List
Ohio University in Athens, Ohio has released the names of students who qualified for the spring semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Local students included:
• Will Brumfield of Georgetown, in the Russ College of Engineering Technology
• Shannon Reel of Borden, in the College of Business
Virtual Program on Medicare
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will present a virtual program, Introduction to Medicare, Saturday, June 26 from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. with Matthew Wiegman from Senior Source Insurance presenting.
This program is designed for those individuals who have or will soon be turning 65 and also for those who will be retiring soon. Wiegman will discuss the different parts of Medicare (hospital, medical, prescription) and the types of supplemental coverage that is available. He will answer any questions from those in attendance.
To register, email or call Wiegman at: matthewwiegman@seniorsourceinsurance.com or 502-645-4730. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent to you. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Indiana American Grant Awarded
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) in partnership with the Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP), the City of Charlestown Board of Public Works, Mayor Treva Hodges, and the Indiana Invasives Initiative (III), recently submitted an application to Indiana American Water Company for a 2021 Environmental Grant. The application was one of four in the state to receive funding. The $3,000 awarded will fund the partners’ Callery Pear Removal and Invasive Education Project.
The Callery Pear with its trademark white, showy flowers in the spring long has been touted as a landscape tree since it was brought to the United States from Asia. However, it spreads rapidly, and grows quickly, thereby out-competing native plants for resources. In doing so, it destroys native habitat that wildlife depend on for survival.
Residents of Charlestown may recognize the Callery Pear as the tree lining the median of Highway 3 in Charlestown. These trees were planted many years ago, and have matured to the point that they are exhibiting the weak wood and branch structure characteristic of the species. Limbs have broken off, and splits in the trees are occurring. In addition, evidence of spread of the species has been noted in vacant lots, and lesser maintained areas in the city.
The City of Charlestown Board of Public Works and Mayor Treva Hodges partnered with the SWCD, CCHIRP, and III to form a plan for the safe removal of the trees and provide educational opportunities for Charlestown residents throughout the process. During the grant term, residents will have the opportunity to attend invasive plant and native plant ID workshops, assist with planting and maintaining native plants throughout the city, and gain assistance with identifying invasives on their own property.
Exhibit of New Albany native
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will exhibit the work of New Albany native Carol Brenner Tobe from July 2 through Aug. 21. The opening reception will be July 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The Southern Indiana resident said she is the happiest when she is in her garden or enjoying the changing variety of the broad landscape outside her windows. For subject matter, she is primarily interested in more intimate landscapes —fragments of neighborhoods, backyards, gardens — both formal and informal.
She enjoys exploring the relationship of natural forms to buildings, fences, sculpture, and “yard art” and freely interpret, and often intensify, their colors and shapes. Her medium is traditional oil paint on canvas. In her paintings she wants to celebrate and inspire others to appreciate the beauty of the familiar world we share.
Tobe has lived in Floyds Knobs for more than 50 years. She is a graduate in Fine Arts from the University of Louisville where she was a Hite Scholar and studied with noted landscape painter Eugene Leake; well-known Louisville artist Mary Spencer Nay; and Charles Crodel, German artist and visiting professor. Tobe worked in the fields of historic preservation and art gallery and historical museum administration. She is the retired director of the Museum of the American Printing House for the Blind in Louisville. Creating art has always had a primary place in her busy life and the works in this exhibit are Tobe’s most recent paintings.
The exhibit and reception are open to the public.
Gracie Koesters’ Series
Gracie Koesters’ series “What does it mean to be a woman?” consists of five fine art pieces that attempt to answer the question. The exhibit will be Aug. 27 through Sept. 8. The series tackles difficult issues such as sexual assault and the period stigma, but also celebrates women, their strength, and their beauty through mixed media art forms including acrylic painting, collaging, and embroidery.
Koesters will be joining the staff of Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery. She is a 2021 graduate of Presentation Academy and will attend the University of Louisville in the fall of 2021. She began her internship in 2014 while attending St. Mary’s Middle School.
Hoosier Hay Contest
The Indiana Forage Council (IFC), with assistance from Purdue Extension and SureTech Laboratories, is hosting a contest for Indiana producers who harvest forage for hay or baleage within the state for the 2021 hay season.
Objectives of the Hoosier Hay Contest are to promote forage production, inform hay producers on the nutritive value of their hay and encourage producers to sample and test their hay or baleage before feeding it to livestock. It also creates a friendly competition amongst Indiana producers on who produces higher quality hay.
All samples will be analyzed by SureTech Laboratories in Indianapolis and released only to the contest organizer, producer and producer’s local Purdue Extension agriculture and natural resources educator.
The Hoosier Hay contest has two categories, hay or baleage. Prize money will go to first, second and third place entries in both categories. First place will receive $250 and a one-year membership to IFC; second place $150; and third place $100.
Winners will be recognized at the annual IFC meeting and the IFC website. The cost to participate is $15 per sample with the contest limited to 100 samples.
Rules and entry forms can be found at https://indianaforage.org/. For more information, contact Nick Minton at 812-279-4330 or nminton@purdue.edu and Jason Tower at 812-678-4427 or towerj@purdue.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.