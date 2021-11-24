Statewide donation effort continues at Camp Atterbury
Hoosiers can still donate needed items to Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury at eight locations across the state. Included in the donation sites is the New Albany National Guard Armory, 2909 Grant Line Rd., New Albany. The New Albany National Guard Armory will accept donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Landscape artist exhibit at Jeffersonville Library
The artwork of Sylvia Worrall will be on display at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Avenue, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
A self-taught artist, Worrall has been painting for 25 years. She creates landscapes using acrylic on various backgrounds from canvas, canvas-board, or mixed media paper. Her inspiration comes from nature, and she loves to recreate the beautiful scenery she sees. The scenes she paints are either from real life or photographs, using her love for bold, bright, and daring colors. When she is not creating her art, Worrall is a busy wife and homeschooling mother of four.
The exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery of the Jeffersonville Library building during regular hours of operation.
Voices of Kentuckiana concerts
Voices of Kentuckiana, is returning to in-person performances this December with a series of outdoor concerts. The first concert will be at the Pavilion at Big Four Station in Downtown Jeffersonville Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The concert will be an opportunity to celebrate the season with joyful music and shared stories in a wintery setting.
Tailgate dinner before NAHS game
DePauw Methodist Church, across from New Albany High School at 925 Vincennes Street, will have a Tailgate Dinner before the NAHS basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu includes baked mozzarella pasta, green beans, salad, a roll, and dessert.
The dinners are $8 each, and carryout orders will be available. Call the church at 812-945-6537 for more information.
Master Gardener Wreath Class
Master Gardener Wreath Class is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 IN 62, Charlestown. Pre-registration required. Contact Jett Rose at 812-590-4604 or jettrose0608@gmail.com.
Craft Bazaar in Sellersburg
The American Legion Auxiliary from Sellersburg Post 204 will host a Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Peace Light comes to Southern Indiana
Boy Scout Troop 1 at Wall Street United Methodist, 240 Wall Street, Jeffersonville, is hosting the return of the Peace on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary. This service invites Scouts and the community to share the Peace Light.
Each year, a young Scout from Austria enters the Bethlehem grotto that commemorates Jesus’ birth to retrieve a flame from the Peace Light that has burned continuously there for over 700 years. The light is flown to Austria and is then shared with Scout delegations who take it back to their home countries to spread the light of peace around the world.
Everyone is invited to bring a lantern or other safe means to the church to receive the light and take it home.
Beating Seasonal Affective Disorder
The Clarksville Public Library and Clark Memorial Hospital Behavioral Health Team are teaming up Monday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. to offer a program about Seasonal Affective Disorder called “Beating Seasonal Affective Disorder.”
Clark Memorial Behavioral Health Team Registered Nurse Connie Collins will be at the library to share coping skills and strategies that we can use to help beat the winter blues. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a mood and depression disorder that occurs at the same time each year. It usually occurs in climates where there is less sunlight at certain times of the year. This is a common disorder and affects nearly 10 million Americans each year.
This program will be at the Clarksville Public Library at 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville. To register for this program or for more information, go to www. jefflibrary.org/Events Calendar
Zoom Basic Sign Language for adults
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual Sign Language Class for Adults 18 and older, presented by Dustin Woods on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 7 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. The class will be ongoing and held every Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. Woods has been teaching basic sign language for seven years and previously taught this class at the library.
To register for this event, email Dustin Woods at: tyiphon@gmail.com. Once registered, he will send a Zoom link to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Zoom Essential Oils class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual Oils of the Bible essential oils class. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. This class is back and with new oils.
Wellness Advocate and Joy Coach Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and in her home for eight years. In the past six years, she has taught classes and workshops so everyone can confidently use essential oils for their family and pets.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy at sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
