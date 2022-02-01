Tailgate dinner
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will have a Tailgate Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before the New Albany basketball game. The menu includes meat loaf, mashed potatoes, corn, slaw, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $8, and carry out meals are available.
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Flooring Concepts,1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 502-296-4146.
Valentine’s Day at Vintage Fire Museum
Enjoy a special date with your Valentine’s sweetheart at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Monday, Feb. 14. Couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the Museum in a softly-lit, “romantic” atmosphere.
The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $7 per person for non-members and $4 per person for members.
Health Fair
The City of Charlestown is hosting a Health Fair on Friday, Feb. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown.
The event will feature 25 different vendors. The American Red Cross will be taking blood donations and the Clark County Health Department will be giving COVID vaccines. Those wishing to give blood are encouraged to sign up in advance.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
The Chili & Brew Bonanza will be Feb. 22, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Jeffersonville.
The evening will consist of chili and brew samples, silent auction, and lots of fun. Tickets are $20 each. Contact Jeffersonville Main Street for more information. (jeffmainstreet.org)
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
The 2022 Special Olympics Polar Plunge is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at Deam Lake State Park, 1217 Deam Lake Rd., Borden.
The plunge is the trademark, signature fundraiser for Special Olympics. The funds raised from these events statewide will support Hoosiers who are Special Olympics athletes.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. The plunge will be at noon.
Invasive Species workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County and the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a four-part Invasive Species workshop starting Feb. 28. During this four-night event there will be an introduction to invasive species; talk about reporting, recording, and tracking invasive species; information about native plants for Indiana Landscapes and finding out which invasive species we will find in our home landscapes.
This program is in-person Feb. 28, March 2, March 7, and March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County, 3000 Technology Ave, New Albany.
Space is limited to the first 15 people to sign up for this free, in-person event. Participants of the program will receive a surprise tool for helping prevent the spread of invasive species.
To register for this free event, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson by Feb. 21 at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater grad
Kimberly Colangelo of Sellersburg earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement Dec. 18, 2021.
More than 762 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony.
Colangelo graduated with an MBA degree in Business Administration.
Franklin College academic listings
Franklin College has announced the president’s and dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students named to the president’s list have achieved academic distinction by earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester.
President’s List
Anna Perkins, a senior, Floyds Knobs.
Dean’s List
Sydney Byerly, a junior, New Albany.
Erin Perkins, a sophomore, Floyds Knobs.
