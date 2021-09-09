Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana Southern Indiana Rise Up Festival
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana welcomes all future and current Girl Scouts to a fun family event to celebrate the start of the new troop year.
The free event is open to all on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4 p.m.to 6 p.m. at Stock Yards Bank, 227 E Lewis and Clark Pkwy., Clarksville. To maintain COVID health and safety protocols, the event will be outdoors.
Staff and volunteers will showcase the range of Girl Scout programs and volunteer roles at booths with games, activities, prizes, and an on-site Girl Scout Shop.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample the brand-new Girl Scout Cookie, Adventurefuls, which goes on sale in December as part of the Girl Scout Cookie Program.
On Sept. 20, local Girl Scout troops will launch the Fall Product Program that includes nut, candy, and magazine sales. Samples of the nuts and candy will be available while supplies last. All proceeds from both programs stay local and help troops fund their Girl Scout adventures all year long.
Families who participate can learn more about Girl Scouts, join a troop for the first time, or renew their membership. Girl Scout uniforms will be discounted by 20% if purchased at the event.
For more information about joining Girl Scouts, go to gskentuckiana.org/join.
Rock On Water
Rock On Water annual Christian Music Festival will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Jeffersonville Riverstage, 100 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville.
Founded in 2013 Rock On Water has become the region’s largest free Christian music festival. Bring your lawn chair, bring your cooler, bring your friends but leave pets at home. Food vendors will on on site.
The day will start with a tribute and remembrance of 9-11.
Live Theatre Back in Downtown New Albany
The Keyhole Theatre Company announces the return of live theatre to downtown New Albany. Tickets for Samuel Beckett’s tragicomedy “Waiting for Godot” are now available. Performances will take place upstairs at TheatreWorks of SoIN’s home in the former historic Indiana State Bank Building, 203 E. Main Street in downtown New Albany.
The story revolves around two seemingly homeless men waiting for someone — or something — named Godot. Vladimir and Estragon wait near a tree, inhabiting a drama spun of their own consciousness. The result is a comical wordplay of poetry, dreamscapes, and nonsense, which has been interpreted as mankind’s inexhaustible search for meaning. The production is set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and the existential fears we’ve all been dealing with.
The Keyhole Theatre Company presents this in the round, in an immersive environment. All ticketholders will be required to wear masks while in the Theatreworks facility, no concessions will be served, and all actors and company members are fully vaccinated. The number of seats is reduced in capacity and seating is distanced with the ability to create “pods” of social groups.
Performances are Sept. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and seating is general admission. If you have trouble getting tickets online, they will be available at the door the night of the show. However, seating is limited.
Additional pricing and purchasing information can be found online at https://newalbanypac.booktix.com
Art Alliance of SoIN Concerts
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana is working with the talented musicians in the area to bring exciting live events. Each performance is free to the public. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. All performances are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Performance Schedule:
• Sept. 18, Sam Peden Park, 3037 Grant Line Rd., New Albany, Joann de Jesus and Band
• Oct. 16, Greenville Park, 6455 Buttontown Rd., Greenville, Juggernaut Jug Band
• Oct. 23 Galena-Lamb Park, 6220 Highway 150, Floyd Knobs, Corydon Dulcimer Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public.
Mandy Dick, sixth-generation storyteller and teacher, will outline the evolution of education in America from the colonial and frontier eras through 1960.
America has attempted to provide education, from “Dame Schools,” using a hornbook and knitting needles, to the Dick and Jane readers. Parents paid for tutors and governesses to prepare children for higher education, or a place in polite society. As the country grew, people began to think about education on a massive scale. Indiana was the first state to include an article in the state constitution providing free education for all children.
Hear the stories of frontier schools, and see examples of the hornbook, the New England Primer, and McGuffy’s Readers. (Mr. McGuffy taught in Indiana for a time.)
Bring your mask. The library recommends wearing a mask indoors, but not required.
Sunnyside Master Gardeners
Sunnyside Master Gardeners’ monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 5 , at 6:30 p.m. online. Connect to the meeting through the Sunnyside website: Sunnysidemg.org.
The guest speaker is Sheri Crabtree, a horticulture research and extension associate at Kentucky State University in Frankfor. She will present a program on “Paw Paw’s. “
