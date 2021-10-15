Voice and Vino at the Casino returns to live performances
Lora Clark, Executive Director of LifeSpan Resources, announced that this year’s Voice and Vino at the Casino will be live and promises to be bigger and better than ever. In addition to a wine pull and wine tasting that has been held at Caesars of Southern Indiana over the past years, the 2021 event will also feature a silent auction, a raffle and eight local performers all battling to bring home the Voice and Vino Trophy and have bragging rights for raising the most money for LifeSpan Resources.
“We are so happy and excited to be back with a live show again,” said Clark.
The four local celebrity judges this year are Mark Maxwell from Maxwell’s House of Music and The Crashers; Sydney Magers, winner of the 2019 Voice and Vino; T.C. Baker, Chaplain of Adaptive Hospice and winner of 2020 Virtual Voice and Vino, and Lori Unruh, creator of Cadellas Jewelry.
And, of course, said Clark, the red swivel chairs will be back, just like on the NBC TV Show “The Voice.”
This year’s performances will feature local talent from eight performers. They include orthodontist, Doctor Seth Ernstberger; Alec Olinger, who is now finishing his MBA; Floyd County Assessor James Sinks; Realtor and musician Matt Williams; Samtec Custom Design Engineer and lead vocalist for the Mad Taxpayers Kevin Bratcher; End of Life Coach Ashleigh Skaggs; Investment adviser Greg Nash, and physician alignment manager and part of a traveling trio called Ladies of Liberty, Angie Glotzbach.
The event will be at Caesars of Southern Indiana Tuesday, Oct. 26. The event promises to be an evening focused on having fun and seeing who can raise the most money. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program and dinner beginning around 6:15 p.m.
All monies raised will go to support the services offered by LifeSpan Resources, a non-profit agency serving the elderly and those with disabilities in the southern Indiana area. The agency’s mission is promoting independent living for people of all ages.
For more information, become a sponsor or to purchase a table at the event, you can go to LifeSpan Resources’ website at www.lsr14.org or call LifeSpan Resources Director of Development Melissa Richardson at 812-206-7960.Floyd County Historical Society: “Louisville 2035: Updated”
The October meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street.
Steve Wiser will present “Louisville 2035: Updated.” He is a lifelong Louisvillian and received his Bachelor’s degree in architecture in 1980. He was one of the original “Young Architects” of the American Institute of Architects in 1989, and has received the “Oberwarth Award,” which is AIA Kentucky’s highest honor. He has also received the “Founders Award” from the Louisville Historical League.
Wiser is the author of numerous books on Louisville architecture. Because of a scheduling conflict he is presenting his program in October rather than originally scheduled for November. Kraig McNutt will present his program originally scheduled for October in November.
The program is free and open to the public. Masks are strongly recommended. For more information, go to the website at FCHSIN.org.
Outdoor Book Sale
Friends of the Library will host a Halloween-inspired outdoor book sale Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Costumes are encouraged. Any customer wearing a costume will receive a free regular-priced children’s book or paperback book. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books and 25 cents for children’s books.
Rain date: Saturday, Nov. 6. All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library.
Conversation about the paranormal
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a talk on the paranormal, 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28. Speaker will be Courtney M. Block, Reference, Instruction, and User Engagement Librarian at Indiana University Southeast.
Block is the author of the book “Researching the Paranormal: How to Find Reliable Information about Parapsychology, Ghosts, Astrology, Cryptozoology, Near-Death Experiences, and More.” After her presentation, which will include information on haunted locations in downtown Jeffersonville, Block will open the program to general questions and encourage others to share their own paranormal experiences.
Once registered for this event, a Zoom link will be sent you. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.