Jeffersonville’s Spring Fling
Two downtown businesses will be celebrating milestones Saturday, April 10 as Jeffersonville’s Spring Fling Open House and Sidewalk Sale takes place.
Sugar Maples Antiques & Gifts will mark 15 years in business and Schimpff’s Confectionery will mark 130 years.
Due to Covid, Schimpff’s will not celebrate with a big party. Schimpff’s asks the public to celebrate with them the fact that they have survived and made it through many disasters — floods, fires, wars, depressions, recessions and two pandemics (current and 1918).
The candy store building has also seen happy times and has served as the Schimpff family residence since 1891. The apartment above the store has been the site of one wedding, six births, many baptisms, and a host of family holiday gatherings.
On April 11, 1891 Gustav Schimpff Sr. And his son Gustav Jr. opened the doors to G.A. Schimpff’s Manufacturing Confectionery at 347 Spring Street. Schimpff’s Confectionery is one of the oldest family-owned candy businesses, in its original location, in the United States. For more than a century, Schimpff’s has provided Kentuckiana candy lovers a tradition of quality candies. The Red Hots that Gus originally sold in 1891 for 6 1/2 cents per pound have become household words for many.
Owned today by the fourth generation, Warren Schimpff and wife Jill, the historic retail Candy Store has a 1950s Soda Fountain and Lunchroom, free tours in the Candy Demo Area, and a Candy Museum that displays thousands of pieces of American candy memorabilia.
Come in to help celebrate 130 years on Saturday, April 10. Schimpff’s will offer 1/4 pound of its famous Cinnamon Red Hots at the original 1891 price of 2 cents — with a minimum purchase of $2.50.
Sanders Speaker Series
Dr. Joey Rivera, president and CEO of Rivera Group, will discuss his time as a student at IU Southeast and his experience founding and leading Rivera Group, one of the country’s premier cyber defense firms, for a Sanders Speaker Series event at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, at Hillside Hall, Room 104 on the IU Southeast campus.
Rivera earned a bachelor’s degree from IU Southeast in 1993 and holds a doctorate in software engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. He has more than 25 years of experience providing leadership within the software engineering domain and has more than 30 years of military service, ranging from a private in the U.S. Marine Corps to an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel.
In addition to leading Rivera Group, he is also the CEO of Eagle6, a software development company that provides cyber software to the U.S. government. He has served on the board of directors for One Southern Indiana and the Kentucky and Indiana chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America, Inc. He is the 2016 recipient of the IU Southeast Distinguished Alumni Award and serves on the IU Southeast Board of Advisors.
The Sanders Speaker Series is named after Judge Carlton and Sue Sanders, whose donation established the Sanders Speaker Series Endowment in 2008. The couple’s goal for the series is to bring high-profile speakers to the university to speak to the community about business and the economy.
This is a free event, but seating is limited due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. RSVP for the event by Friday, April 9 at atius.edu/sanders-series.
Morrison Celebration at Carnegie Center
The “G.W. Morrison at 200” closing celebration at the Carnegie Center for Art and History will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 8, at the Carnegie Center, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany.
This special exhibition features the work of George William Morrison (1820 – 1893), an early Indiana painter whose career centered in New Albany. The Carnegie Center’s Morrison Collection is on display along with newly discovered, donated, borrowed, and conserved artworks that enlarge what is known about Morrison, his family and artistic achievements.
At 6 p.m. those attending can join a guided tour of the exhibition with Al Gorman, curator of “G.W. Morrison at 200” and the Carnegie Center’s Coordinator of Public Programs and Engagement.
“G.W. Morrison at 200” is on display through Saturday, April 10. The Carnegie Center is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mask wearing and social distancing are requested during your visit.
Impact100 Southern Indiana
“Let’s Do S’More Together” is more than a play on words as the theme of an informational gathering of women from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
When the bonfire is lit at Mount St. Francis then, the public is invited to learn more about becoming members of Impact100 Southern Indiana and roast the all-American campfire treat, s’mores.
The informal time of fellowship and meet-and-greet outdoors at 101 St. Anthony Dr. in Mount St. Francis, IN (at the top of Paoli Pike at Hwy. 150) will also feature current members and representatives of recent grant recipients through the local chapter of the national non-profit.
Board members will be on hand to share details and successes of the group whose members each contribute $1,000 in a given year (or join as two contributing $500 each). All of the money from the membership amount goes directly toward the grants. Since its first grant cycle in 2017, Impact100 Southern Indiana has given a total of $343,000 in grants to four local organizations that provide transformational change to benefit citizens and the communities they serve.
The April 14 event, which is under no obligation for attendees, is one of several scheduled between now and July 1, when the membership campaign ends. The number of members and resulting amount of the 2021 grant will then be revealed at an event in mid-July.
All non-profits in Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties are invited to apply, and a review process will select three finalists, said Erica Sharp, event chair. Finalists will present their projects at the celebratory dinner in the fall, when Impact100 will host all members, who get to vote on the recipient. If two share a membership, they together will get one vote. The result will be announced at the end of the evening.
To make a reservation for the April 14 event, email hello@impact100si.org. For additional information, log onto www.impact100si.org.
New Digital Tours explore History of Orphanages
In partnership with Jeffersonville Township Public Library, the Discover Indiana project announces the release of interpretive stories about the history, culture, and people of Clark County on the web at https://publichistory.iupui.edu/tours/show/49 and https://publichistory.iupui.edu/tours/show/56.
Made possible by a Digital Public Projects Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library developed two digital tours highlighting unique and interesting historical people, places, and events in Clark County.
The first tour, “Orphans of Clark County,” seeks to restore the histories of Clark County orphans, despite the loss of county orphanage records and damage to juvenile court records. To understand orphanages and the experiences of the children who lived there, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library stitched together records from the orphanage, local newspapers, diaries and personal records, family stories, and published histories. The second tour, “At Freedom’s Gate,” explores the early history of African Americans in Clark County, from the establishment of English settlements in 1781 to the end of school segregation in 1951. Stories in this tour include those of York, an enslaved man who traveled on the Lewis and Clark expedition, and Guinea Bottom, the earliest Black settlement in Clark County.
“We are so pleased to welcome the Jeffersonville Township Public Library to the Discover Indiana project. Diane Stepro, Eden Kuhlenschmidt, and Ricke Gritten have done extraordinary work in developing their tours,” said Dr. Rebecca Shrum, who leads the Discover Indiana project. “They join 33 other tours featuring history from around the state of Indiana that highlight our remarkable and unique local history.” Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Jen Weidner also contributed photographs for this project.
Discover Indiana is a project of the Public History Program at IUPUI, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology and the Indiana Historical Society.
“Whether you are doing so from the comfort of your couch at home or as you stand outside a building viewing the tour on your cell phone, digital tours are a great way to extend knowledge to the public about the history and experiences of the county,” said Dr. Jennifer Guiliano, who contributes to the Discover Indiana project. “These types of tours can spur individuals to come visit these sites and learn about the people who lived here before us.”
For more information on, or to partner with, the Discover Indiana project, go to discoverin.org.
One State/One Story
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is part of a statewide One State/One Story: The Year We Left Home program. A Community Read grant from Indiana Humanities has been awarded to the library to participate in a statewide read of Jean Thompson’s “The Year We Left Home.”
As part of the grant, the library will offer a series of four programs, two of which are book discussions on “The Year We Left Home.” The four (ZOOM) programs will be on April 14, 19, 21, and 28 and reflect on the enduring, uniting power of place and why we sometimes choose to leave, and when we decide to finally come home again.
The first ZOOM program will be Wednesday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is entitled “Home: Loving Where I’m Planted.” The presenter is Rosaleen Crowley, a poet, artist, and community leader. A native of Ireland, she now resides in Carmel and is President/Co-founder of Carmel Creative Writers, Inc. She also leads the International Women Indiana’s Writing Group. She is an author of two published collections of art and poetry, Point of Connection and Point of Reflection. In her presentation, Crowley will introduce her paintings and poetry and showcase the duality of her Irish and Midwestern experience. Crowley’s presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The second ZOOM program, the Literary Ladies Book Club, will be Monday, April 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This book club is earmarked for anyone interested in reading books that focus on family, friendship, and relationships that feature strong female characters. “The Year We Left Home” definitely falls into that category. The facilitator of this event will be Jennifer Harl, the Clarksville Branch Manager.
The third ZOOM program will be Wednesday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is entitled “I Grew Up in a Time Between Times.” The presenter, Ron Whitehead, is an American poet and author. In his presentation, Whitehead will share his gift of poetry and tell stories about his journeys all around the world and back home again. He grew up on a Kentucky backwoods wilderness farm and came from a long line of coal miners, farmers, and hardworking, strong, deeply spiritual, singing and storytelling men and women. Whitehead has authored 24 books and 34 albums. He currently spends half of his time in Indiana and half in Kentucky. “I have discovered that by openly, honestly sharing the stories of our lives the more we realize we are one people, friends,” Whitehead said. “I am blessed with friends all over the world.” Whitehead’s presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The fourth ZOOM program, a book discussion, will be Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The facilitator will be David Seckman, the library director. Seckman said of the book, “I’m thrilled that we are participating in the One State, One Story program this year made possible by a grant from Indiana Humanities. It is a great opportunity for people in our community to connect around reading and discussing one particular book. A lot of people will relate to this book because it takes place in the Midwest and follows one family’s journey from about 1973 to the year 2000.”
Altogether 28 communities and students at four Indiana colleges will be reading the book, “The Year We Left Home,” as part of One State/One Story.
For more information on programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The main library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.