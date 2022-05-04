Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday, May 6.
Kentucky Shakespeare presents ‘Julius Caesar’
Kentucky Shakespeare will present a performance of “Julius Caesar,” 6:30 p.m., May 6, at Jeffersonville Public Art Commission NoCo Depot, 628 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville.
Proper COVID-19 protocol is highly encouraged to protect your fellow playgoers, the actors, and you. This includes six feet for social distancing, masks to be worn throughout the show, and the use of the provided sanitization stations.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Saturday, May 7.
Energy Resiliency
The Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, will sponsor a presentation on Energy Resiliency, followed by a Q&A session, Saturday, May 7 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Ethan Holmes will speak by Zoom, and Diane Stepro will be in-person to facilitate this program.
Holmes, who resides in Rockville, MD, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from George Washington University and has worked in energy and climate policy since 1997. Currently, he is a Strategic Programs Analyst for Pepco Holdings, and before that, he was a Senior Analyst and Project Manager for the Edison Electric Institute. Holmes attended the UN Conference on climate change held in Kyoto, Japan, on Dec. 11, 1997.
Stepro, a Librarian at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, is the Energy Technology and Innovation Grant writer. The library applied for this grant in August of 2021 and subsequently received the grant to replace the existing gas-powered library with a hybrid electric/gasoline vehicle. It will be powered primarily through a charging station installed at the library. In keeping with the grant’s parameters, the library will hold annual public programs, such as this one, on sustainability and renewable energy.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Sellersburg American Legion breakfast
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a Mother’s Day breakfast, Sunday, May 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the post home. Mothers eat free, all others, $10 each.
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market will open on Saturday, May 7 and continue on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
The Summer/Fall Farmers Market will open June 4 and continue through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market, June 7 through Oct. 25, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, Allison Lane, Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer season will continue through Oct. 1.
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market will re-open on Mother’s Day, May 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Located next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
Virtual sustainable living program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Zoom presentation by Cameron Woodard and Lisa Brones Huber of Duke Energy Corporation on Monday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. The program will be followed by a Q&A discussion.
Cameron Woodard, Senior Products and Services Manager Multi-Family Energy Efficiency Programs, has been with Duke Energy Corporation for seven years and is an experienced energy adviser.
Lisa Brones Huber, J.D., Government and Community Relations Manager, has been with Duke Energy Corporation for seven years.
The host of this program will be Diane Stepro, a librarian at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library and the Energy Technology and Innovation Grant Writer. In August of 2021, the library applied for and subsequently received a grant to replace the existing gas-powered library vehicle with a hybrid electric/gasoline vehicle. It will be powered primarily through a charging station installed at the library. In keeping with the grant’s parameters, the library must conduct annual public programs, such as this one, on sustainability and renewable energy.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Once registered for this event, a Zoom link will be sent to join the program.
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be Tuesday, May 10 at Flooring Concepts, 1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg.
Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. Guest will be Sarah Milligan, Institute for Quality Education, speaking on school choice. For more information call 502-296-4146.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Conversation about Books, Tuesday, May 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN 47130, and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, IN 47129.
Charlestown Alumni Association scholarships
The Charlestown Alumni Association will award at least three scholarships this year to qualified senior members of the Class of 2022. Seniors should go to their “Class of 2022 Power School Learning Page” and follow the link to Charlestown Alumni Scholarship. Please follow the directions found there.
Applications with required documentation are due back to the Alumni Association by May 10, 2022.
Discovering Dinosaurs at Clarksville Library
The Clarksville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting Discovering Dinosaurs on Wednesday, May 11 at 3:30 p.m. This dino-mite program is for children in grades K-3. Participants will learn about fossils and dinosaur identification through activities such as excavating their own fossil, creating their own 3-D dinosaurs and playing a bingo-like game called “DINO.” Please register for this program as space is limited.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8640. The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Free screening about Hoosier waterways
Indiana Humanities is hosting a free screening of three short documentary films about Hoosier waterways. The films created by Hoosier filmmakers will be featured at Harrison County Arts, 113 E. Beaver St., Corydon on May 11. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is free.
The films feature stories from across the state told by Hoosiers highlighting their diverse relationships with water. They explore such issues as access and conservation, as well as highlighting some of the unique cultures that spring up around Indiana’s waterways.
Charlestown Library Summer Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registrations for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be for four weeks in June beginning June 6.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
Let’s learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will devote an hour to the Beatles, Friday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location. Shelly Trent and her husband flew to England and visited London and Liverpool, where they enjoyed a ‘magical history tour.” They spent an incredible 10 days visiting the key sites of the four lads of Liverpool, known to the entire planet as the Beatles.
Shelly took numerous photographs on their trip and will be sharing the photos along with tour highlights, including many stories. For those waiting in anticipation for Abbey Road on the River, why not come to the Jeffersonville Library for a prelude to that event?
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8606. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue.
Sellersburg American Legion evening of music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music with Willis Tucker and Pat Crawford, Friday, May 13, from 8 to 10 p.m. at the post home.
Blood Drive
American Red Cross will also sponsor a blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, May 13 in the lower hall of the Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany Street. A free tote will be given to donors.
Army Ammunition Plant or ICI America reunion
The old Army Ammunition Plant, or ICI America in Charlestown, will sponsor a reunion dinner, 1 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 1402 Cedar St., Clarksville.
For more information call Pat Akins at 502-727-8928- e-mail greenfield9194@yahoo.com. Individuals will be responsible for their meals.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Historical farms sought for rural preservation award
Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau welcome nominations for the 2022 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation. The award recognizes the preservation and continued agricultural use of historic farm buildings in Indiana. Since it was established in 1992, owners of more than 30 historic farms all over the state have been honored with the award. Deadline for nominations is May 13, 2022.
Submit nominations for the Arnold Award for Rural Preservation online at www.indianalandmarks.org/john-arnold-award-rural-preservation, or contact Tommy Kleckner at Indiana Landmarks, 812-232-4534, tkleckner@indianalandmarks.org.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday, May 13.
Candidate Meet and Greet
Clark County Republican Women will host a Candidate Meet & Greet, 9 a.m., Saturday, May 14 at Parnell Training Center, 301 Lewman Court, Jeffersonville, in the River Ridge Complex.
Speakers will be Chris Garten, Indiana State Senator; Paul Hager, Secretary of State candidate; David Shelton, Secretary of State candidate.
For more information call 502-296-4146.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Saturday, May 14.
Greenville Park Open Market
The Greenville Historical Preservation Committee is sponsoring a Craft Fair and Farmers Market at the Greenville Park on Buttontown Road and Highway 150 in Greenville.
To promote “Shop Local” and the “Town of Greenville” the event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022. Over 35 vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The park has a walking trail, shelter, and play areas for the children.
The proceeds from the “Shop Local” event at the Greenville Park will be used by the HPC Committee for the benefit of promoting Greenville’s historical significance.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program on Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
Learn what essential oils you need to keep in your diaper bag and how to use them safely on your infant or toddler. After the class, when your child gets fussy, has a diaper rash, has tummy issues, can’t sleep, or has some other little emergency, you will be able to use natural solutions confidently to make life easier. (Optional: $5.00 Make & Take)
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Backyard Science Day
Backyard Science Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 14, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Anyone can make a contribution to better understand the world around us. Join a new special event to explore different science activities to do. Pick a favorite and learn while we learn more too.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, May 14, beginning at 8 p.m. on Trail 1.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club will meet at 3 p.m., May 15, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
Annual Pet Lovers’ Party
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League announced it will host its 14th Annual Pet Lovers’ Party on Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Showroom at Caesars Southern Indiana.
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 10. All proceeds go toward FCARL’s mission of helping the animals of Floyd County. This Tropical Island-themed event will feature a dinner catered by Caesars Southern Indiana (with vegetarian option), DJ entertainment, exciting trivia games, door and game prizes, cake auction and a silent auction. There will be a costume contest so come dressed to win. Business casual is also fine.
Floyd County Animal Rescue League is a nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless animals in our community through spaying & neutering programs, educating the public on being responsible pet owners, providing emergency medical vouchers to pet owners in need and providing adoption and medical support for the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.
For tickets and information, call Kate Muss at the Floyd County Animal Rescue League on 812-949-9099.
