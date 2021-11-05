Clarksville Library hosting ‘Birds and You’
The Clarksville Public Library is partnering with the Oak Heritage Conservancy for a program on birding, Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. “Birds and You,” will educate us on adaptions of birds, their habitats, the relationship between bird food and bird/beak behavior, and what plants you can plant during growing season to help provide a habitat for your birds. Oak Heritage Conservancy Education and Outreach Coordinator, Kirsten Carlson, will present the program. Carlson is a certified Interpretive Guide, certified Forest School Teacher, Aldo Leopold Land Ethic Leader and trained Leopold Land Education Project instructor.
Oak Heritage Conservancy is a land trust that formed in 2002 in cooperation with Historic Hoosier Hills R&D. “We believe that acquiring and protecting forests, farms, meadows, wetlands, and other greenspace is important to retaining the quality of life in southeast Indiana.”
This is a Zoom presentation, register with a valid email address and the library will send you the zoom link. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, call 812-285-5640 or stop by the library at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Santa coming to Bass Pro Shops
Santa will be cruising into the Clarksville Bass Pro Shops, 951 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy. this Saturday, Nov. 6, to officially kick off Santa’s Wonderland, the ultimate free family Christmas event.
Families are invited to welcome Santa at an outdoor tailgate event as he officially arrives from the North Pole to Santa’s Wonderland — the free event that transforms the outdoor retailer into a magical Christmas village with free games, fun activities and festive giveaways.
At Bass Pro Shops, Santa will arrive via pontoon boat near the main entrance at the front of the store at 5 p.m. and parade around the parking lot. Visitors can enjoy a reindeer ear giveaway and free candy throughout the celebrations. A DJ will help get the crowd in the Christmas spirit with classic holiday tracks.
Photos with Santa will start on Nov. 7 with free advance reservations. To learn more, and make a reservation, go to www.cabelas.com/santa or www.basspro.com/santa.
Jeffersonville Library needs your input on Pocket Park Plans
Jeffersonville Township Public Library will construct a pocket park at the Jeffersonville Library location. With a grant from the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, plans are to surround the building with features that will appeal to people of all ages and abilities.
Like the library, this park will belong to the people of the community, and the library wants input on many aspects of the park. Join one of the listening sessions and make your voice heard. After a brief presentation, listening session participants will be offered time to discuss their views on the park and asked to fill out a survey to help guide the park’s development.
• Monday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. — Online meeting via Zoom. A link to an online survey will be provided during the program. Join the program via this link: https://tinyurl.com/PocketParkJeffLibrary.
• Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. — In-person meeting at the Jeffersonville Library, 211 E. Court Avenue. Weather permitting, participants will tour the site on which the park will be built.
Those who are interested but unable to attend either meeting should contact library staff to learn about other ways to provide input.
For information on other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5630.
Develop New Albany to host a Volunteer Fair
Develop New Albany is hosting a Volunteer Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Breakwater, 411 E. Spring St., New Albany, to make space for fun, creative, people who are committed to New Albany and willing to serve in a number of different ways, such as:
• Volunteering, which can be as simple as helping at the Farmers Market or assisting at fun events, such as the Jingle Walk or the Taco Walk. There are committees dedicated to planning and supporting local businesses that are in need of your talent.
• Be part of the future success of New Albany attending the Volunteer Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Reservations welcome, but not required.
“Volunteering with Develop New Albany has been a great way to invest in my neighborhood. I love supporting the businesses that make downtown such a fantastic place to live, ” said Develop New Albany Board Member Misty Ronau.
Develop New Albany is a non-profit organization dedicated to the economic revitalization, preservation, and promotion of Downtown New Albany. The organization works with local merchants, property owners, residents, the City of New Albany and others to introduce and make our downtown more attractive. For more information, go to www.developnewalbany.org.
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Flooring Concepts, 1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. For more information call 502-296-4146.
Local Red Ribbon Poster Contest Winners
The Floyd County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition, along with its representing agencies, has chosen the winners of the 2021 Red Ribbon Poster Contest.
This contest was open to Floyd County public and private school 7th and 8th graders. Posters were created using this year’s theme “Drug Free Looks Like Me” and prizes have generously been sponsored by the Floyd Memorial Foundation.
The celebration will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
The evening will also include a brief presentation by the county’s local VOICE high school youth advocacy group about the dangers of vaping. This year’s celebration is open to the public and will be made available both in person and virtually. If wishing to attend virtually, email rhonda.alstott.ourplace@gmail.com.
St. Genesius Theatre
The Drama Studio of St. Genesius Theatre, Southern Indiana School of the Arts, 128 E. Bell Ave., Clarksville, will present the classic comedy by Neil Simon “Barefoot in the Park” in November.
Directed by Debra Rice Endris, the production is scheduled for Nov. 11, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. nightly with a Sunday afternoon performance at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 812-283-7472 or go to the website: thedramastudio.net (Adults and seniors: $18, child (12 and younger): $12.
Holiday Open House
Downtown Jeffersonville will sponsor Holiday Open House, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 12-13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping or pick up some goodies for yourself at this annual event in downtown Jeffersonville. Participating businesses will offer holiday specials and giveaways during this three-day event.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carryout, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. There will not be a “Holiday” party this year.
Dr. Treva Hodges will present “Captivity Narratives and Collective Memory” about the role that stories play in shaping memories of local indigenous histories. Dr. Hodges holds a PhD in Humanities from the University of Louisville where she also obtained certificates in Public History and Woman and Gender Studies.
We want to thank Donna Hart for her many years serving as Treasurer and in other roles for the Society. Jan Rios is the new Treasurer.
You may wear a mask, but not required.
For more information, call Sue Koetter at 812-294-4080 or cell 502-386-8885 or Donna Hart at 812-256-5777.
Holiday Bazaar
The American Legion Auxiliary from Sellersburg Post 204 will host a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Shop and support local small businesses. Lunch will be available for purchase.
VETERANS DAY OBSERVANCES
Clarksville Veterans Celebration
The Town of Clarksville will host a special celebration Sunday, Nov. 7 in honor of the many local veterans in the area.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. at Clarksville’s Veteran Place Memorial (behind Clarksville Town Hall), 2000 Broadway St., Clarksville.
BMV Veterans Day Closure
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches are closed Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
Branches resume regularly scheduled business hours Friday, Nov. 12.
For a list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV.
ALA Unit 42 to honor veterans Nov. 11
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs, will serve a complimentary lunch to veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from noon until 2 p.m.
Veterans Day menu will be Pork Barbeque Sliders, Mac and cheese, baked beans, slaw, dessert, tea and coffee. Cost for non-veterans will be $6.
Location for the luncheon is William Zeb Longest Post 42, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs.
New Albany Veterans Day Program
A Veterans Day program will be Thursday, Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. at Veterans Plaza, E. Market St., New Albany.
After the program, members of V.F.W. Post 28, 1930 McDonald Ln., will host a ham steak luncheon with all the trimmings, open to all veterans, noon to 3 p.m.
Floyd County Library Veterans Day celebration
Celebrate Veterans Day with a free concert by the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet. This special concert will include an inspired collection of songs that honor and celebrate the men and women who have served our country. The concert will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s upper level area at 180 W Spring St, New Albany. Registration is recommended, but not required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call 812-949-3522.
Clark County Museum Veterans Day Salute
Clark County Museum Second Thursdays Program will be a Veterans Day Salute: WWII Comes to Clark County. The program will be on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., at the museum, 725 Michigan Avenue, Jeffersonville.
The event is free, seating is limited and refreshments will be served. No charge for the program, donations gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be served,
Call 502-548-0259 to reserve a seat.
IUS, Duke Energy to honor military heroes
For those who have risked their lives for our freedom, Indiana University Southeast and Duke Energy will honor veterans who have served and are now serving our country.
A recognition service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at McCullough Plaza on the IU Southeast campus, sponsored by Duke Energy.
The event will include a bell-ringing service with veterans from World War II to the present. The service is free and open to the public and will be socially distanced to help promote a safe atmosphere.
The keynote speaker is John Summerlot, who was presented the Bicentennial Medal for his distinguished service to Indiana University in 2020. He was appointed university assistant director of emergency management and continuity and university coordinator of military and veteran services in 2021.
