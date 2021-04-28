Chicken Dinner at Beck's Mill
Beck's Mill, 4433 S. Becks Mill Rd., Salem, will sponsor a chicken dinner, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8 in the Beck's Mill parking lot. The dinner will be serving until the chicken is gone. Jim Woodward and Lewie Courtney will grill the chicken. The chicken dinner includes two sides for $8 with all proceeds benefiting the mill and the Mt. Carmel Cemetery fund.
The mill will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and open on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is keeping a Beck tradition as Essie Beck Allen was known for serving chicken dinners in the early 1900s at the mill when it became a tourist attraction.
For more information call 812-883-5147.
Car Seat Inspections
The Lafayette Township Fire Protection District will host car seat inspections and an open house at the Greenville Township Fire Protection District Station 2 at 7020 U.S. Highway 150 in Galena on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fire trucks will be on display during the open house. The day features fire prevention goodie bags, car seat inspections and an installation clinic with certified NCPS (National Child Passenger Safety) techs.
Local vendor Cosmos Chicken Food Truck will be on-site.
Scholarship Celebration
Jackson Kruer of Clarksville, was one of more than 800 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college’s annual Scholarship Celebration on Thursday, April 22. The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scholarship Celebration in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Kruer received the Journey Scholarship. Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college.
Trinity Learning Ministry Accreditation
Trinity Learning Ministry in New Albany has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) — the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.
NAEYC accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments. The mission through Trinity United Methodist Church is to provide high-quality early education and enriching opportunities in a Christian environment for children 2 years old and up to entering kindergarten during the school year. Trinity Learning Ministry has worked since 1980 to provide high quality play-based learning, earning NAEYC accreditation four times since 1999. The facility is also an Indiana Paths to Quality Level 4 program. All children are unique and learn best by doing!
To earn NAEYC accreditation, Trinity Learning Ministry went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the 10 program standards and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria. NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.
For more information about NAEYC Accreditation, go to the NAEYC website: http://www.naeyc.org.
