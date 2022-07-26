Touch-A-Truck
Touch-A-Truck will be Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
The annual event gives children the opportunity to get behind the wheel. The event offers children the chance to get up close and personal with the trucks and construction equipment they see on the road every day.
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park, Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown is “Encanto.”
Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Music Festival
A music festival organized by and featuring young music and art talent will take place in Harmony Green Park outside of Maxwell’s House of Music on 10th Street in Jeffersonville on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Polyhymnia, which means “many songs” in Greek, will feature five bands and solo artists all under the age of 18.
Event organizer Finn Matzek, who will be a freshman at Jeffersonville High School in the fall, wanted to have a free event open to the public for young people and featuring the young talent in the Kentuckiana area. “My band, Abstract Agenda, plays a lot of shows that have cover charges to get in. I wanted a free event for all of our friends and the community to come out and see what young locals are doing in arts and entertainment right now.”
Food trucks will be on site and young entrepreneurs will have booths to showcase their work.
Blood Drive
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Aug 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 8290 Hwy. 403 Charlestown.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Denise Romney, director of communications. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code JCLDSNA or click https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/ drive-results?zipSponsor =JCLDSNA
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be Saturday, Aug. 13. The special Saturday nights will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. This is the final Family Fun Night of the season.
Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. on Trail 5.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Clark County Beekeepers Association monthly meetings
The Clark County Beekeepers Association will hold its monthly club meetings at 6:30 p.m. on Aug, 17, at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds in the Food Stand Building, 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown. The primary purpose of the club is to provide support and education to beginning beekeepers as well as continuing education and networking for experienced beekeepers. New members are always welcome.
If you have questions about the Clark County Beekeepers Association, call Angela Williams, at 812-989-7696. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, before the day of the event contact the Purdue Extension office at 812-256-4591.
