Retired Federal Employees
The New Albany Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11 a.m., April 27, at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. This will be a business meeting session. All federal employees, retired federal employees and their spouses are encouraged to attend.
For details, contact Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Jeffersonville Library sponsors Poetry for People
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring an afternoon devoted to poetry in recognition of National Poetry Month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue. The event will include poetry readings, a panel discussion, and much more.
This event is open to everyone, including newcomers to poetry and those who only write occasionally or perhaps had started writing in the past and then stopped. Participants who wish to read their poetry are invited to do so; there will be a set time limit to give each person a chance. After each reading, there will be a few moments to voice reaction to the poems. Keep in mind this is a “No Judgement” event.
Panelists include Larry J. Basham, a photojournalist and poet; Jamie Edlin, an Ivy Tech Writing Instructor and poet; and Diane Stepro, a library historian and poet with an MFA in writing poetry. There will be a general discussion about inspiration and overcoming Writer’s Block between Basham and Edlin. The three panelists will then do a short reading of their poetry or other selected works.
As time permits, there may be a discussion about “What’s Next?” in terms of perhaps having monthly poetry readings at a local venue, if anyone might be interested. There may also be a discussion about eBook publishing as well as the selection of digital apps/programs and analog tools as well as other techniques that could be used to assist the writer.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, April 29, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing hour starts at 9 a.m.
Carl Kramer will speak about "American Barge Line Goes to War." All are invited. For more information, call 812-246-4983.
Community Music Alliance concert
Community Music Alliance will sponsor a free house concert, Saturday, April 30, 7 to 8 p.m. in the Recital Room at Community Music Alliance, 215 W. Spring St., New Albany. Featured will be The Acoustic Winos.
Admission is free
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 13, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance
The 136th annual Charlestown High School Alumni reunion/dinner dance will be Saturday June 11, 2022. The reunion will be at The Tri County Shrine Club at 701 Potters Lane, Clarksville.
Any alumni who did not receive a reservation form can pick one up at the Charlestown Township Trustee’s office at 322 Main Cross Street, Charlestown. Reservation forms can also be downloaded from the Charlestown Alumni website at https://charlestown alumni.online/invitation/ or email at chsalumni@aol.com. You may also contact Tammie at 502-424-8354 with questions.
Deadline of May 25, 2022 is an absolute. There will be no tickets sold after deadline or at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.