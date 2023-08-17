FRIDAY EVENT
An Artist Reception is Friday Aug. 18, 5:30-8 p.m. at Chestnuts and Pearls Art Gallery and Antiques, 157 E Main, New Albany, for professional artist Penny Hundley.
Hundley will have several additional paintings on display for this reception only, as well ones already hanging in the gallery for the collaborative show happenings.
The public is invited to stop in and view the art and partake in light refreshments. For more info, call 502-548-9114.
Gallery hours are Thursday and Friday noon-4, Saturdays 10-3:30, and every third Friday additional hours of 5:30-8.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to attend an informational meeting on Medicare 101, on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location to learn about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for one or both sessions.
Clarksville Library Hosting Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s film will be the on-screen adaptation of a classic children’s book. It tells the story of Margaret, an 11-year-old who navigates new friends, feelings, and the beginning of adolescence when her family moves from the city to the suburbs.
For more information, or to pre-register for a program, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Event Calendar.
St. Mary of the Knobs Knobsfest
St. Mary of the Knobs Parish, 3011 Martin Rd., Floyds Knobs, is celebrating 200 years of faithful discipleship rooted in the love of Christ.
The annual church picnic, “Knobsfest,” started in 2011 and is the church’s largest community event. More than a fundraiser, it invites the community to the campus for food, fun and fellowship.
Knobsfest is this Saturday and Sunday. The event will kick off Saturday at 5:30 p.m. with live music, Black Jack and pull tabs. Saturday night will also offer tethered hot air balloon rides, a mechanical bull, food trucks, and a few games of skill and chance.
Basement Sounds will take the stage from 5:30-8:30 and Juice Box Heroes will begin at 9 p.m. There is a $5 admission fee. To celebrate the 200th anniversary there will be a fireworks display about 9:45 p.m. by Casabella Pyrotechnics.
On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a large Kids Zone for all ages, fried chicken dinners, raffles, pull tabs, cake wheel, gift card wheel and more.
SUNDAY EVENTS
American Legion Auxiliary Dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Auxiliary, Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street will sponsor a pork loin luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Post Home. The cost is $11 per person.
House of God Five Mile Lane
House of God Five Mile Lane Inc., 4025 Five Mile Ln., New Albany, formerly Embury United Methodist Church, will have a homecoming celebration on Sunday, Aug. 20.
There will not be a morning worship service. A luncheon will begin at 1 p.m. and the afternoon program will begin at 2 p.m. with David Wright as guest speaker. Singers will be Debbie Stone, Junior Refrow and Larry Schroeder.
All are invited to enjoy a day of fellowship.
Vintage Fire Museum
The Vintage Fire Museum has completed the goal of $600,000 for the purchase and restoration of the building and property at 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville. The goal was surpassed, and all building and site costs have been paid. It is time to celebrate.
A celebration will be Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. at the museum to recognize the large number of donors. The public is invited to this free event.
OTHER EVENTS
Toddler Time Program
Local author Nikki Esarey will share her children’s book "Chicken and Moodles" during a special Toddler Time program on Monday, Aug. 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. at New Albany Central Library. Children and families can enjoy this farm-themed story time, which will include puppets, rhymes, songs, and other activities.
A second story time featuring Nikki Esarey will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Galena Digital Library.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet on Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The program will be “Our Community’s Historic Connections to the Steamboat Era.”
Kadie Engstrom, historian, education coordinator, author and docent will present the overall history of the Belle of Louisville, attributes of the Howard Steamboat Museum and the boat-building industry on the Ohio River of that time.
Both of the new front doors on the historic Thomas Downs House have been installed. Thank you for all your generous donations. We need just a little more, as we must pay for the project before receiving Charlestown’s grant money.
For more information, contact Sue Koetter, president; home 812-294-4080 or cell 502-386-8885.
Floyd County Library Computer Classes
The Floyd County Library offers a variety of free computer classes each month, covering topics including computer basics, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and more. Guests can learn the essential functions of computers, while developing skills in how to use popular software. These classes will take place at New Albany Central Library and Galena Digital Library.
August classes at New Albany Central Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
• Digital Literacy: Aug. 22 and Aug. 24 from 1 – 2 p.m.
• Basic Microsoft Excel: Aug. 29 and Aug. 31 from 1 – 2 p.m.
August classes at Galena Digital Library, 6954 Hwy 150, Floyds Knobs.
• Basic Computer 101: Aug. 15 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
• Basic Microsoft Word: Aug. 17 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or by phone at (812) 944-8464.
Bingo Night
Bingo Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will be Tuesday, Aug. 22, 6 to 10 p.m. at the clubhouse. For those wanting a snack, food will be available to purchase.
Taste of Southern Indiana
The 13th Annual Taste of Southern Indiana will be hosted by the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Pkwy., Jeffersonville. More than 20 restaurants from Southern Indiana will provide “tastes” of their specialties. The Jamey Aebersold Quartet will provide music throughout the evening. A silent auction featuring a recliner, tickets to local attractions, and many other items will be on display.
Tickets are $30 per person or buy five, get one free. For tickets or more information, call RSVP at 812-948-1815 or online at www.hopesi.org. All proceeds benefit RSVP.
As part of Hope Southern Indiana, RSVP provides more than 700 volunteers to local nonprofits. In addition to providing volunteers in the community, RSVP orchestrates in-house programs like building ramps for low-income seniors, providing floral arrangements for hospice patients, and conducting numerous sewing projects for the community.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. at Tucker’s American Favorites restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany.
The featured speaker for the meeting will be Gina Anderson, ANR/CD Extension Educator with Purdue Extension Floyd County. Miss Anderson will present a program on pollinators with bee keepers and butterflies. She will include information on native pollinators with ways to create and promote a local habitat for them.
All NARFE members are encouraged to attend. For details, please call Vickie Fessel, Chapter President at 812-364-6950.
STEAM Program at Floyd County Library
Come spell STEAM with the Floyd County Library. Each month, children can explore one of the letters that spell STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through fun activities. During this month’s program, children will conduct amazing science experiments with safe, non-toxic household chemicals, observing the unique and colorful reactions that are caused.
STEAM into Science will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Library’s auditorium, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. This program is best for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/11071155 or by phone at 812-944-8464.
Karaoke Night
Karaoke Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
Meaningful Morning Breakfast
The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana's second “Meaningful Morning Breakfast” fundraiser will be Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 a.m. at the Calumet Club in New Albany. This event brings together individuals, advocates and supporters dedicated to addressing homelessness and driving positive transformations in Southern Indiana.
With Angie Fenton of Extol as this year’s emcee, the event promises a dynamic atmosphere.
For event details and reservations, contact Jlewis@soinhomeless.org. or go to Soinhomeless.org. Follow on social media via #HCSIMeaningfulMorning
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is Thursday, Aug. 24, 11 a.m., at Frankie Garrett’s Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelterhouse or, if you prefer, the air-conditioning. Indoor seating is also available.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Friends of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library Book Sale provides the public with the opportunity to find new books to enjoy while helping support the library.
The next book sale is Aug. 25 and 26. The book sale room is on the lower level of the Jeffersonville location at 211 E. Court Avenue. The sale is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and everyone is welcome.
Children’s and romance books are buy-one, get-one-free. CDs are priced at 25 cents each. Most prices in the bookstore are one dollar or less for hardbacks, paperbacks, CDs, and DVDs. Available are some specially priced items like vintage or collector’s sets.
Proceeds from the sale support the Summer Reading Program, Big Read, and Staff Institute Learning. Those interested in becoming a Friend of the Library can pay dues at the sale. Membership is $5 a year for individuals, $10 a year for families and $75 to become a lifetime member.
The group is currently accepting book donations. For more information, contact 812-285–5630 ext. 332 or email info@jtplfriends.org
Regular store hours are the second and fourth Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (some holidays excluded). To stay informed about future sale events, go to the website at jtplfriends.org and follow on Facebook at JTPL.Friends
Bad Kid Bash – Super Mario Bros.
Clarksville Cove, 800 S. Clark Blvd., Clarksville, is the location for mischievous kids and nostalgic adults. On Friday, Aug. 25, Clarksville Cove will host the Bad Kid Bash, featuring a special screening of the newly released film, “Super Mario Bros.” The movie will start at 7:30 p.m.
The empty swimming pool will be transformed into a theater with a giant LED screen and a sound system.
New Albany Historic Home Tour
Develop New Albany, Indiana Landmarks and the City of New Albany are again presenting the annual New Albany Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 9. The tour will feature 11 buildings and homes in New Albany’s numerous historic neighborhoods. Tickets are available in advance for $20 and $25 day of the tour, with $5 for Kindergarten through 12th grade. Advance ticket sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Regalo, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org. For more information, contact the Develop New Albany Office at 812-941-0018.
Your tour day will begin at the New Albany Farmers Market (corner of Bank and Market streets) where you will pick up your Tour Guide, prior to 3 p.m.
Plan to enjoy a day of touring some of New Albany’s finest properties and you may even want to enjoy lunch at one of our downtown or uptown New Albany restaurants.
In-Depth Conversation About Diabetes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m. for a bi-monthly program devoted to men’s health with Dr. Giavonne Rondo.
Diabetes is a disease that is characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose. If not treated, it can cause severe damage to our heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. Dr. Rondo first discussed this topic last year, but this discussion is a more in-depth conversation about diabetes and one you don’t want to miss.
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine, and she has been practicing for 21 years in Kentuckiana.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to gather at the library on Monday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a Housing Stability Clinic.
Bible Study Fellowship
Bible Study Fellowship will begin its women’s Bible study titled “People of the Promise: Kingdom Divided” on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
This Old Testament study unpacks a fascinating period in Israel’s history across 15 books, from its split into two nations, through dozens of kings and prophets and ultimately to the heartbreaking exile into Babylon. Discuss questions around the goodness of God amidst calamity, mercy, ultimate allegiance, judgment, and salvation. Join others in finding answers and how they apply to modern life.
The morning class meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville and offers a preschool program for ages up to 6. The evening class meets at 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 4202 Helen Road, Jeffersonville. Morning and evening online options are also available.
Any woman interested in the study is invited to register at www.mybsf.org
