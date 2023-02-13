American Legion Auxiliary Dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a chicken-fried-steak dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the post home at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. The cost is $11 per person.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road; Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served.
The program will be presented by Christina Pfau, President of the Falls of the Ohio Archeological Society, and also an Architectural Historian. Pfau will give an overview of local archaeology, with a discussion of the rules for responsible collecting. She will also discuss the resources that the Falls of the Ohio Archaeology Society has available to help people with their family collections.
If you have not donated, annual dues are $10 per household. The next project is to replace the two front doors on the historic Thomas Downs House.
Library rules remain the same, you may wear a mask, but not required.
For more, contact Sue Koetter, President, at 812-294-4080 or cell, 502-386-8885.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3431 Georgetown-Greenville Rd., Georgetown, will welcome special guest speaker Greg Dixon on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Dixon is a former pastor and graduate of the Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. He served as a pastor for 37 years before starting Advance: A Global Alliance For Biblical Evangelism. He is the president of the Urban Youth Ministry of Greater Indianapolis and the Director of the Biblical Law Center. Dixon’s organization encourages and promotes spiritual renewal through evangelism of Christian initiatives.
Dixon will speak at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 and at the evening service at 6 p.m. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196.
Smith and Company to perform after Lenten SupperChapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Road, (3 miles north of Navilleton Road) in Galena, will open the Lenten season and enjoy pancakes, sausage, fruit and fixings at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 in the church hall.
After the meal there will be a concert by Smith and Company at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Both events are a free-will offering. Please bring your family and friends. For more information, call 502-551-2143 .
