Preschool Popsicle Party
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting a Preschool Popsicle Party on Monday, July 17, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. Join the fun in the sun as to cool off with a fishing “pond,” splash pad, water painting, bubbles, and more. This weather-permitting event requires registration. It is for children ages 3–5 and requires the parent to stay and share in the fun. Come make friends, splash, and have fun!
Opening Reception for Lisa Cymbalist Art Exhibit
Lisa Cymbalist will display her artwork at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library beginning Monday, July 17, through Saturday, Aug. 26. A reception with light refreshments will be in her honor on Saturday, July 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to meet this talented artist.
Cymbalist’s exhibit is titled Pouring My Heart Out. Her preferred medium is acrylic paint. A retired teacher, Cymbalist finds her joy through art and pour painting. To quote Cymbalist, “Pour painting is a perfect example of life. Life happens, and you have to find yourself and ways to be happy.”
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Program: “Horses in North America” presented by Jill Baker.
We often have been told that the Spanish brought the horse to North America, but that is not exactly true. The horse STARTED out in North America and went all the way around the world before it ended up being brought back to the land of its birth, from Spain.
One of the new front doors on the historic Thomas Downs House has been installed. We need a few more donations for installation of the second door.
More Information: Sue Koetter, President; H: 812)294-4080; Cell: 502-386-8885.
Jeffersonville Library opens StoryWalk
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is thrilled to announce a StoryWalk was completed on June 2. StoryWalks are a great way to promote literacy and physical health simultaneously. The stories showcased will change at least four times a year. Come check out our first story, full of dancing, while it is available!
The JTPL StoryWalk, on the east side of the building near the post office, is a great complement to the Pocket Park, another fun attraction for families to visit at the library. Our StoryWalk was made possible by a generous donation from the family of Valerie “Gingie” Reynolds Lander and the help of Family & Local History Librarian Diane Stepro.
Cardboard Construction Crafternoon
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Cardboard Construction Crafternoon on Tuesday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to noon at its Clarksville location. Bring your imagination, and the library will provide everything needed to design and build with cardboard. The sky’s the limit at this creative event! This program is for youth in grades 3 – 6 and requires registration.
For more information, check out our website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar
Medicare 101: Parts A, B. C. and D
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a program about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D on Tuesday, July 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who want a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for one or both sessions!
For more information on these or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clark Memorial Job Fair
Clark Memorial will host a Job Fair on Wednesday, July 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the new freestanding ER in the Jeffersonville Commons shopping center at 2023 Mercy Way in Jeffersonville.
Leaders will be on-site for interviews and a facility tour. Seeking Emergency Department registered nurses, radiology technicians, registration representatives and lab technicians for the new location. Some positions come with hefty sign-on bonuses. Go to clarkmemorial.org/careers and search free standing to apply online.
Ladies Book Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, July 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, July 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss Clemente by David Maraniss. This club reads a variety of fiction and non-fiction books.
For more information, check out our website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar
Karaoke Night
Karaoke Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, Wednesday, July 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville location Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, will meet Thursday, July 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the library. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville location. Hunter hosts presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Each month’s session offers different perspectives, with opportunities to ask questions and delve deeper.
The first topic discussed is Who Can I Trust? It’s hard to know who is trustworthy in today’s world. You will be shown ways that you can gain comfort and strength and receive guidance on who is trustworthy.
The second topic discussed is Immune Health: Your Firm Foundation. A strong immune system is the foundation of good health. In this class, you will learn the seven secrets of a strong immune system.
Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, July 21, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children from 6 months to 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This storytime is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
For more information, check out our website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar
Music in the Park
Music in the Park will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 21, at Charlestown City Square Park.
New Albany VFW Dance
VFW Post 1693 Friday Night Dance, every Friday night 7 to 10 p.m. at the Post home, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany. Live bands and a large dance floor, Upstairs Reception Hall, $5 cover.
July Band Schedule:
• July 21: Denham Band
• July 28: Old Goats and a Nanny Band
Firehouse Fun Day
Clarksville Fire Department No. 2 will sponsor a fun morning at the fire house, Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get a close view of the equipment, a tour of the firehouse, meet some local firefighters and watch a fire truck turn into a giant sprinkler for the kids to run through.
Back to School Community Health Fair
Community Action of Southern Indiana will host the CASI Minority Health Initiative Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at 201 East 15th St. and in Landsden Park in Jeffersonville. This Community Health Fair will connect people who would like services with health care professionals. Guests will be able to receive blood pressure checks, Body Mass Index assessments, holistic healing services, mental health assessments, wellness checks, vaccinations, IHSAA sports physicals, and more.
Students will receive backpacks and school supplies. Each family will be given fresh produce and nonperishable food items to take home, courtesy of Dare to Care Food Bank.
Everybody is welcome. For more information, contact Pamela Clark at pclark@casi1.org or 812-288-6451 extension 2135.
Couch Reunion
The 75th annual Couch reunion will be Sunday, July 23 beginning with a pitch-in luncheon at 1 p.m. at the Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg.
Clarksville Historical Society
Clarksville Historical Society monthly meeting will be Monday, July 24, 5:30 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Sellersburg Writers Group
Do you like to write? Are you interested in sharing your work with others? If so, then the Sellersburg Writers’ Group might be the right group for you. Writers of all genres are welcome to attend and receive positive feedback from other writers. The group meets twice a month every other Tuesday via Zoom and plans to have in-person meetings at the Sellersburg Library again soon. The Sellersburg Writers’ Group will host an open house at the Sellersburg Library on July 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for anyone who is interested. If you plan to attend Sellersburg Celebrates on August 24-26, please stop by our booth to say hi. The Sellersburg Writers’ Group is in no way affiliated with the library. For more information, contact Brenda Drexler at: brenda.writing@outlook.com or Jen Selinsky at: jen.selinsky@gmail.com.
