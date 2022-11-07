NEW ALBANY — As the war escalates, the fighting has led many Ukrainian families to abandon their homes and start from scratch in other cities or countries.
This is the case for Oleksandr Miroshnychenko, an artist who lived outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine. He and his family had to leave their house and put their life on pause to get to safety in Poland.
Miroshnychenko could see acts of war happening in his backyard and bombs going off outside his house.
Now that he has left the country, fellow artists are coming together to help Miroshnychenko and his family through Artaxis.
Artaxis is a worldwide nonprofit organization based in New Albany that provides a peer-reviewed source of contemporary artwork in ceramics and sculpture. Miroshnychenko is a member of the organization and fellow artists started a fundraiser to help him get to America to his sister.
“One of the amazing things about the story is that while Oleksandr, his wife and his three children were moving around Ukraine and trying to stay safe,” said Brian Harper, Artaxis executive director. “Oleksandr was still making artwork.”
Miroshnychenko could not make any of his ceramic artwork, but he has the ability to create drawings. Some of the drawings have been done with a ballpoint pen.
Artaxis has been using the drawings to sell the original pieces and reprints for the fundraiser. The money from the fundraiser will be used to help Miroshnychenko and his family get started in America.
“We have 39 originals, and then we have two different reproductions of each one,” Harper said. “So there's a lot of options and really, there's been a lot of people that just want to support and they just go and donate.”
So far the effort has raised about $4,000, but Artaxis wants to make it to the $7,500 range. They currently have enough to start making arrangements for the family to get to Tampa, Florida where Miroshnychenko’s sister lives.
Harper is also an associate professor of Fine Art and Ceramics Area Head at Indiana University Southeast and once Miroshnychenko is able to, he will be visiting the campus. When he gets to the campus, Miroshnychenko will make artwork with students in the fine arts program at IUS.
If you would like to donate or buy some of the art, go to artaxis.org and click on the blue banner titled "Fundraiser for the Miroshnychenko family." From there you can browse the artwork and learn more about the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.