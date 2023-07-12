Baptist Health Floyd recently launched a new Ceribell Point-of-Care EEG Brain Monitoring program to ensure optimal care is provided for critically ill patients.
The point-of-care EEG is the first of its kind and provides a vital sign for brain function. Using the new system, Baptist Health Floyd clinicians will now have immediate access to EEG information so they can triage at-risk patients in just five minutes and monitor patients for treatment optimization.
Critically ill patients are at high risk of harmful brainwave patterns called seizures. The majority of these patients experience a type of “silent seizure” with no noticeable symptoms (non-convulsive) that can only be detected using EEG. If prolonged, non-convulsive seizures can lead to permanent brain injury, higher risk of morbidity and mortality, and longer hospital stays. As a result, guidelines from the Neurocritical Care Society recommend EEG should be initiated within 15-60 minutes when these seizures are suspected. In addition, the American Heart Association 2020 guidelines for post-cardiac-arrest patients require prompt EEG for seizure diagnosis.
“I’m really excited to implement the Ceribell technology at Baptist Health Floyd,” said Mike Northcraft, BSN, MBA-HA, director of neuro services at the hospital. “It allows bedside nurses at the point-of-care to screen patients for seizure activity, improving the time to recognition and treatment instead of placing a request to obtain an EEG. I think this device and technology will revolutionize care for our patients.”
The Ceribell Point-of-Care EEG Brain Monitoring system was developed to address limitations in EEG acquisition and interpretation so patients at risk of seizure can be triaged more quickly. The device consists of a simple headband, pocket-sized recorder with intuitive software, and an online portal for remote viewing. Using the Ceribell system, physicians can review EEG data, assess response to treatment and optimize care, all in real-time.
Ceribell EEG can be set-up by any health care provider in just five minutes and clinicians with no prior background in EEG can triage seizure in minutes. Automatic monitoring and an alert system enable rapid identification of harmful brain patterns. Physicians can remotely review the EEG in real-time and assess response to treatment.
