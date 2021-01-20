Baptist Health Floyd adding vaccine line
Starting Monday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 31, the Baptist Health Floyd COVID-19 vaccine clinic in New Albany will add a second drive-thru line to increase capacity for the community.
The new line will be located off the Green Valley Road hospital entrance and will help reduce potential traffic issues now that more people are being vaccinated at the State Street entrance site.
Both lines will be part of the same schedule in the state of Indiana’s scheduling system.
The vaccine is given now inside the old ambulance bay, off State Street, to health-care workers, first responders and residents 70 and older.
Both shot clinics will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The hospital plans to offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic through February. At that time, the Floyd County Health Department will take the vaccination lead. The health department is now offering vaccinations at IU Southeast.
An appointment is required at all Indiana vaccination sites through https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 (866-211-9966). Residents are asked not to call the hospital switchboard to try to schedule a vaccine appointment.
Green Valley vaccinating residents
Green Valley Care Center in New Albany announced Wednesday that it has started the process of vaccinating residents and associates with FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines.
The vaccinations are being administered to Life Care associates and residents by Life Care’s pharmacy partner CVS. Injection-certified pharmacists from CVS administer the vaccines, like getting a flu shot at a local CVS. Green Valley Care Center is one of 15 Life Care Centers of America facilities in Indiana.
“I think everyone in the skilled nursing industry is thankful that a vaccine is available and being administered, and we are thrilled that vaccinations are underway at our facility” said Blossom Bach, executive director of Green Valley Care Center. “It’s an understatement to say this has been a difficult year, but the vaccine offers hope as we move forward.”
The current FDA-authorized vaccines require two doses, and it is imperative that both doses are administered in accordance with timelines provided by the manufacturer. The vaccine is free to residents and associates, but the decision to take the vaccine will be an individual one.
“We are encouraging all residents and associates to take advantage of the FDA-authorized vaccines, but we are not requiring it,” said Bach. “We believe it is vital that each individual resident and/or their legal representative make informed decisions about the healthcare the resident receives, and we encourage them to consult with their primary physician for guidance.”
Bach emphasized that the availability of a vaccine is not the end of the fight against COVID-19, which has attacked the most vulnerable members of society across the country for the past 10 months.
Life Care facilities will maintain stringent safety measures and will continue to follow all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and state and local public health agencies.
“Our associates at Life Care will enter the new year as diligent as ever to protect our residents and associates,” said Bach. “The safety measures we have put in place, combined with the vaccine, will allow our facilities to continue to provide a high level of service in a safe environment that provides peace of mind to our residents and their families.”
