William Bickers, MD, pain management, completed the first HFX iQ implant at Baptist Health Floyd on July 25. It was only the second ever implanted at a Baptist hospital. The first was at Baptist Health Lexington.
The HFX iQ, from Nevro, is the only artificial intelligence-based spinal cord stimulator system that gets smarter over time as it learns from the patient’s responses.
More than 80% of the patients who have this procedure have less pain. HFX iQ provides electric stimulation to the spine and interrupts the transmission of pain signals to a patient’s brain, ultimately reducing their discomfort.
It helps patients reduce their need for pain medication.
According to Nevro, patients are fitted with an external device prior to the procedure that mimics the implantable device to see if their pain levels are changed before undergoing a permanent implant.
Permanent implantation is done under sedation; an incision is made in the patient’s hip/back area creating a “pocket” to hold the small device.
Wires are threaded into the spinal column in the pain receptors, and two to three stitches are done to keep the implant in place.
Nirav Patel, DO, will also be performing the procedure at Baptist Health Floyd.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Baptist Health Floyd pain management, call 812-949-5790.
