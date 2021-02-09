NEW ALBANY — Through Monday, Feb. 8, Baptist Health Floyd had administered more than 16,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The hospital will continue administering first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through April. The State of Indiana now sends 3,510 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the hospital each week. Baptist Health Floyd is only administering the Pfizer vaccine at this time.
The hospital’s main drive-thru vaccine line is off State Street, inside the old ambulance bay, and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
A second line, off the Green Valley Road exit, is open as needed.
Indiana residents age 65 and older are eligible to register for the vaccine. To find out more information about the shot and to register go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Do not call the hospital switchboard to register for the vaccine. Registration is only being done through the state.
Baptist Health Floyd began administering the vaccine at its drive-thru clinic Dec. 17.
Baptist Health Floyd, formerly known as Floyd Memorial Hospital and Health Services, is a 225-bed, acute care regional healthcare provider.
