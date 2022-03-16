Baptist Health Floyd is using new technology to help keep patients safe. Floyd is the first hospital in the Baptist system to use MedSitter.
MedSitter is a camera with two-way audio capabilities that is located in a patient’s room while a human sits at a command center monitoring up to seven patients.
If a patient attempts to get out of bed, the person at the command center will “redirect” the patient to get back into the bed. If that doesn’t work, the human sitter will hit an alarm that will alert the nurse’s station on that floor to go assist the patient.
“Our whole goal here is to keep patients safe and this is just another way to do that,” said Ralph Greenwell, RN, MBA/MHA, who is in charge of training new observers. “MedSitter provides an extra set of eyes to monitor patients and to help keep them safe.”
Baptist Health Floyd’s seven monitors can be used anywhere in the hospital. Human sitters are still used throughout the hospital for patients who need constant reminders to stay in bed and those with suicidal thoughts.
“Not all patients are suitable for MedSitter,” Greenwell said. Nurses have guidelines to follow, along with approval of the House Manager, to determine if their patient is suitable for Medsitter.
This week, March 13-19 is Patient Safety Awareness Week.
