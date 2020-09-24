NEW ALBANY – Getting a flu shot is more important than ever this year, with the virus that causes COVID-19 — and the virus that causes flu — both spreading this fall and winter. The Centers for Disease Control recommends a yearly flu vaccine for all people older than six months.
While there is disagreement among experts about the perfect time to get a flu shot, the CDC recommends getting vaccinated by the end of October.
“We know that influenza vaccines have existed for a long time. We also know those vaccines are relatively safe and effective in preventing the spread of flu,” said Ammar Tayara, MD, infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Floyd. “We are lucky to have easily accessible flu vaccine.”
Typically the flu season in Kentucky/Indiana begins in October or November. If the flu shot is given too early, young children and adults older than 65 may see the vaccine’s strength weaken in the final weeks of the flu season, making people in those two groups more susceptible to catching the virus. Flu shots last about six months.
The influenza vaccine takes two weeks to be effective and you can catch the flu during those two weeks.
There are many strains of the flu virus, and there’s no guarantee that the combination chosen for this year means you won’t get the flu. However, getting the vaccine provides benefits even if the flu bug bites you.
“Please take the flu vaccine this year and every year and take part in stopping the spread of the flu,” Dr. Tayara said.
Adequate supplies of the flu vaccine are expected to be available this season.
Baptist Health strongly supports the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendation that everyone 6 months of age and older should get the flu shot. In particular it especially encourages certain high-risk groups to be vaccinated, including:
• Women who are or will be pregnant during flu season
• Those age 50 or older
• Those with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or greater
• Anyone over 6-months-old with chronic health problems and their caregivers
• Nursing home and long-term care facility residents
• Healthcare workers. Baptist Health requires its employees to have a flu shot unless there are medical or religious reasons why the person cannot be vaccinated.
Getting a flu shot is one of the best ways to prevent the flu, with its fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches.
For more information, go to BaptistHealthFloyd.com.
