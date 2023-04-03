Baptist Health Floyd will display its newest surgical robot, the Ion, on Thursday, April 14, from 2-4 p.m. in the hospital lobby.
The Ion is used to perform bronchoscopies. It allows doctors to find small lung cancers in the early and most treatable stages.
Medical professionals will be available to explain the robot and how it works.
Baptist Health Floyd will also host a lung cancer-screening event May 13 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. in the hospital’s Radiology Department. Call 1-800-4SOURCE to schedule an appointment.
