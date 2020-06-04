NEW ALBANY – “Baptist Health is helping to get Kentucky and Southern Indiana back to work by offering customized COVID-19 testing solutions and digital tools to employers,” said Dr. Michael Newkirk, vice president of Physician Services.
“We understand employers have specific, individualized needs that we will address together as they put our economy back on track while protecting the safety of employees, customers and our communities.”
Baptist Health is ready to share a page from its COVID-19 playbook with area employers anxious about safely reopening, Newkirk said. The health system has a web-based solution to the state requirement to screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms before they report for work. With 19,500 employees across its eight hospitals and more than 300 points of care, Baptist Health is Kentucky’s largest health system.
“We would have to hire 200 people to perform these types of employee screenings at all of our facilities,” Newkirk said. “Instead, Baptist Health employees go online to answer a few health questions, take their temperature and log that information into the website. From that information, the employee is either given the green light to go in to work, or referred for COVID-19 testing.”
Managers will be able to access and monitor this information.
That web-based screening is being offered to employers, along with a COVID-19 testing solution, Newkirk added.
For more information about Baptist Health’s COVID-19 workplace reopening service, contact Baptist Health Occupational Medicine, 7725 Hwy. 62, Charlestown, 812-542-4670, or visit BaptistHealth.com/Occupational-Medicine.
