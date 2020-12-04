Frequent readers of BBQ My Way might recall that earlier in the year I was considering a pellet smoker as my main outdoor cooking unit. I have heard about and read about pellet grills over the past few years, both the good and the bad.
For those of you who don’t know what a pellet smoker/grill is, it is an electrically fueled unit that moves small wooden pellets (they resemble rabbit food) out of a pellet hopper, into an auger that grinds them, and then into a “burn pot” that actually burns the ground-up pellets, creating the heat and the smoke.
What’s really cool is that there are endless selections of pellets, ranging from hickory to mesquite to fruit woods as well as all varieties of combinations. And it’s all natural wood.
The other thing that I found appealing is that many of them now have WiFi capability, enabling you to control the heat of the grill over your phone as well as monitor the internal temperature of whatever you are smoking. You can even set it up so that you could run errands and still be able to monitor and make adjustments to the temperature within the smoker. All of this sounds really cool to a guy like me who loves to cook, grill and smoke and who also loves technology.
One negative was that many of those smokers topped out at a temperature of 400 to 450 degrees, making them not conducive to grilling and searing steaks and pork chops. For me, that was a big deal. I didn’t want to have both a gas grill and a pellet smoker/grill.
There are many brands out there, Traeger being the one that comes to mind first. Other competitors have tapped into the market, such as Weber, RecTec, Green Mountain Grill, Oklahoma Joe, the list goes on and on. All of the information and opinions can actually make your head spin. Trust me, I know. I’ve been reading about them for over six months.
So while I was attending the “holiday meat” class a couple of weekends ago, I decided to pull the trigger on a Green Mountain Grill (GMG) Daniel Boone Prime Plus. They tend to get good reviews, they are in the middle in terms of a price point (trust me, I didn’t want to break the bank on something that was my first “go round) and it can easily heat up to 550 degrees.
Throw in a grilling plate and searing steaks and chops becomes a reality. But for me, the real hook (and Liz’s too) was the stone pizza oven attachment. We’ve made a number of pizzas on it now and it is really awesome, resulting in a brick oven pizza experience.
Patty Smith (proprietor of Neil and Patty’s Fireside Bar and Grill) even gave me a wooden pizza paddle, known as a pizza peel. I’ll share my whole wheat pizza crust recipe with you next week. This weekend Andrew wants to do a pizza with sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, olives and goat cheese. It sounds so darn fu-fu that it might actually be awesome. I might share that recipe too.
Full disclosure, I have no affiliation with Green Mountain Grills, and they aren't paying me anything to talk about their product. As I continue to use the Daniel Boone I will be sharing occasional observations with you, whether they are good, bad or ugly. What a great Clint Eastwood movie, by the way.
Liz and I hope you and your family are staying safe these days. God willing we will be past all of this soon.
