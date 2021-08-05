I need to start off today’s column with an apology for a typo in the July 22nd column titled “Smoked pork ribs first, then a stir-fry.”
Specifically in the stir fry portion of the recipe it was listed that one cup of fresh ginger was needed, when in fact it should have read one-eighth of a cup. I sincerely apologize if there were some of you who couldn’t get the taste of fresh ginger out of your mouths for a few hours. I’ll do a better job of proofing in the future.
Today’s recipe has a neat back story. As many of you know from reading this column, Liz and I grew up in the little southwestern Indiana town of Washington. Linton is not too far away, and at one time the Catholic churches around Linton evidently participated in or hosted an annual chicken dinner.
The chicken is marinated and then grilled. My father-in-law, Joe, was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Washington, where he more than likely acquired this recipe, dutifully written down by my mother-in-law, Doris.
Liz (my wife) remembers this chicken from when she was a kid and wanted us to give it a try, since our oldest daughter, Emily, loves BBQ chicken.
Doris still had the recipe and the stars aligned with busy schedules being coordinated. I had to give this recipe a try. The temptation was to alter things slightly, especially the BBQ sauce. But, I followed the recipe exactly.
The results were outstanding. This recipe took care of four sizable bone-in chicken breasts, eight drumsticks and eight thighs. Adjust accordingly. Let’s get started.
Marinade
• 2 cups apple cider vinegar
• 3 cups of water
• 4 tsp of sugar
• 1½ Tbs ground paprika
• 1tsp onion powder
• 1 tsp garlic powder
• 1 cup vegetable oil
BBQ Sauce
• ½ cup apple cider vinegar
• 1 cup of water
• ½ stick of butter
• 1/3 cup brown sugar
• ½ tsp ground paprika
• 1 16 oz bottle of basic BBQ sauce
Mix the marinade in a large bowl until all sugar is dissolved. The marinade is a beautiful color — that of a deep orange setting sun. I’m not trying to be poetic, that’s just what it reminded me of. I divided the chicken pieces into two large freezer bags. I then whisked up the sauce again (the oil tends to separate) and poured half into each bag. I squeezed the air out and placed them in the fridge for 24 hours.
For the sauce, I combined everything listed and brought it to a slow boil over medium heat. I then let it simmer on low, uncovered. The sauce will be a bit thinner than what you are used to, but it’s a great basting sauce.
Set the grill to indirect heat. Place the chicken on the side opposite the heat source. Discard the marinade. Personally I cooked this on my pellet grill and started off by setting the temperature to 250 degrees. I wanted to impart a bit of a smokey flavor prior to turning the heat up and applying the sauce.
After half an hour I turned the grill up to 375 and started applying BBQ sauce every 10 minutes, each time turning the pieces then brushing on the BBQ sauce.
Once the breasts hit 155 or so I turned the grill up to 450 to crisp the skin a bit and caramelize the sauce. We brought the remaining basting BBQ sauce to a boil to kill any pesky germs that may have developed while basting and served it as a sauce at the table. This chicken was moist and delicious. Give Linton BBQ chicken a try!
