As a family, we just fixed one of the most delicious foods we have ever experienced. Not kidding.
In fact, we have an “all time Top-Ten” list of off-the-charts foods prepared-at-home culinary, which we continue to update in real time. And let me tell you, it takes a lot to even be considered for this list.
The topic of today’s column is something I had heard of but had never tried. In the spirit of full disclosure it was our son, Andrew, who really wanted to try this dish after receiving some fresh corn on the cob from a friend. This is a great time of the year to give this a try as corn is definitely in season, and we happen to live in southern Indiana where the fresh corn is the sweetest. Just my humble opinion.
This dish has its roots in Mexico (hence the name) and is regionally known as “elotes.” What’s really great about this dish is that you can prepare it on a charcoal grill, a gas grill or even on your range top. The key is to get a slight “char” on the corn. I will be describing the use of a gas grill. That way my good friend and neighbor, Tex, can prepare it. Let’s get started.
Ingredients
6 to 8 ears of fresh corn
2⁄3 cup of real mayo
3 Tbs chopped cilantro plus some extra
1 clove of garlic — chopped
1⁄2 tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp chili powder plus some extra
1⁄2 tsp ground cumin
1 to 2 cups of shredded or crumbled Cotija cheese.
Lots of lime wedges
Combine all of the ingredients, other than the corn, cheese and lime in a blender. Blend well until everything is nice and smooth. Set aside and let sit at room temperature. Start the grill and heat up all grates, then turn off one or two of the burners to create an “indirect heat” environment. Place the shucked corn on the side of the grill where the burners are NOT turned on. Close the lid and allow the corn to “bake” for 8 to 10 minutes. The temperature of the grill should be around 400 to 500 degrees. Now open the lid and place the corn directly over the flames. Allow a “char” to form on the kernels. This adds great texture, color and flavor. Turn the ears frequently until all sides have a bit of a char. You will hear occasional popping while doing this.
Once charred, bring the corn in and brush with the spicy mayonnaise sauce. Spread the Cotija cheese out in a shallow dish and roll the mayo brushed corn around in it until the corn is covered in cheese. Sprinkle on a little more chili powder and some additional fresh cilantro. Trust me. You won’t believe the first bite. Enjoy!
