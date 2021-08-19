If you have been following my column for a meaningful period of time, you know I am quite fond of pork chops, specifically bone-in pork chops.
One frustration I find myself dealing with these days is finding bone-in pork chops. I used to be able to call my local grocery store and specifically request bone-in pork chops cut as thick as I like them, typically 1 ¼ to 1 ½ inches thick.
Typically these chops are considered “the loin chop” and look like a T-bone steak. They include the loin as well as the tenderloin, which is the “filet mignon” of the hog.
While we were at a meat market in Cincinnati I noticed some beautiful loin chops at $3.99 per pound and cut to a little over one inch in thickness. Since I can’t get them at my grocer anymore I jumped all over them. This recipe worked for four chops. Let’s get started.
Stuffing Ingredients
• ½ cup cream cheese
• ½ cup ricotta cheese
• 3 to 4 cloves of garlic – chopped
• ¼ to ½ cup of sun-dried tomatoes – chopped
• 1 tsp dried pepper flakes (if you want to heat)
• 4 cups of fresh spinach leaves
• 2 tsp olive oil
• Salt and pepper to taste
Over medium heat, saute the garlic, pepper flakes and the sun-dried tomatoes for a minute or two in the olive oil. Now add the spinach and saute until wilted. That will take another 3 to 4 minutes.
Take off the heat and add the cheeses. Stir until fully melted and incorporated. Season to your liking with salt and pepper. Set aside.
Take a chop and place on its side, bone side down. With a small and sharp filet knife, pierce the meat all the way through the loin until you hit bone.
Now move the knife back and forth upward while tilting the knife, sharp side cutting upward. Turn the knife around and do the same thing on the other side.
You are creating a pocket within the meat which is large in comparison to the opening. The tenderloin portion on the other side of the bone will not have any stuffing in it.
The main goal is to limit the size of the opening to the pocket, which will need to be closed, which will lessen or eliminate the stuffing leaking out while on the grill.
Now begin stuffing the cheese in the chop. In my case, the hole was just large enough to use a baby spoon, which was perfect. Once the chops are stuffed, apply your favorite pork rub to both sides.
I then wrapped the chop with bacon and used a large toothpick to close the hole while fastening the bacon to the chop. I always use the extra long toothpicks for this step.
Using my pellet grill I let the chops smoke for 30 minutes or so at 150 degrees. I then turned up the fire to 450 degrees to finish the chops.
If I were using a charcoal or a gas grill I would use the indirect method where the chops would be cooked at first with no flame directly underneath it and then finish them directly over the heat source for color and texture. The pork chop is considered safe to eat at 140 degrees.
These chops were awesome. Give this a try.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.