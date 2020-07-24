One of my favorite things to smoke these days is brisket. The entire family loves it and frankly, until a few years ago it was a meat that I avoided after having an initially bad experience on my first attempt.
After a few years my son, Andrew, asked me why I never smoked briskets. I told him how it’s a challenging cut of meat to smoke. His reply motivated me to try it again. “Dad, you write a nationally syndicated weekly column on BBQ. Should you get good at smoking briskets?” He basically called me out.
Since then I have smoked 20 to 30 briskets in my Weber Smokey Mountain Smoker, and I feel I have learned something each time, and last weekend was no exception.
As usual I bought a packer cut, which includes both the flat and the point. The flat, if sold by itself, is the more expensive part of the packer cut. It’s leaner and it’s the section that is usually featured in all the pictures and videos of smoked brisket.
However, the point, which is considered the lesser of the two sections, is tastier in my opinion. It has more fat in it. The irony is that if you bought just the flat, you would pay as much as you would for the entire packer cut, which includes the point. They basically give away the point for free.
In BBQ competitions the point is the portion of the brisket that is used to make the “burnt ends” which is the second part of the competitive brisket entry.
Some people with large rigs or pellet smokers can smoke the entire packer cut without having to separate the flat from the point. My smoker isn’t big enough, so I separate the two and then place the flat on one rack and the point on the other for a 12- to 14-hour smoke.
For the rub I used kosher salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. The wood of choice this time was a couple large chunks of hickory placed on the coals.
So here is what I learned in this last smoke. There is a phenomenon known as the “stall” late in the smoking process. It usually happens when the meat hits an internal temperature of 170 degrees or so. The temperature just gets stuck there.
The brisket is considered done when it reaches around 200 degrees, and one technique used by many is something called the “Texas crutch,” which frankly upsets a lot of Texans.
You basically wrap the brisket in foil, which forces the meat past the stall. But I always felt like that approach kind of steamed the meat and hurt the bark, which is the crunchy and highly prized outer crust created through the smoking process. I had read where butcher paper is a much better alternative, so thanks to Amazon I had butcher paper delivered before the smoke.
I substituted the foil with the butcher paper and voila, it worked perfectly while not harming the bark. Best brisket yet. I think it’s because the butcher paper allows the meat to breath while holding in enough heat to push it past the stall.
Give it a try!
