Trapping hobbyists from across the nation are in Southern Indiana this weekend as the Clark County Fairgrounds host to the 2021 Fur Takers of America Conference.
Fur Takers of America is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and protect North America’s trapping heritage.
The event is open to anyone interested in hunting, trapping, and the outdoors.
“We have a variety here,” said Charles Davis, Secretary of the Fur Takers Chapter 7-G. “We have the items the trappers use, we have one lady set up here and she makes jewelry out of ammunition, we have fine art.”
This is the first time the conference has been hosted in Clark County. Organizers told the News and Tribune this year’s conference has about 75 vendors. One of those is local lure maker VanMeter and Sons.
Whether you’re looking to hunt otters or bears, muskrats or beavers, or even a wolf or a bobcat, Jason VanMeter has a lure for them all.
“A lot of it is gland secretions and urine that is tinkered down and brought to a point to where you can build it as a product that smells like the animal you are pursuing,” said VanMeter.
VanMeter said he’s been an outdoorsman and enjoyed trapping most of his life. That hobby led into his business of making gland lures, which now sells product in 43 states and Canada.
“We will harvest the animal ourselves and then as we skin the animal for the fur market we will pull the glands from the animal and if it’s a beaver or a muskrat those will be harvested," said VanMeter. "We will butcher the meat from that to build and produce our meat products."
Organizers expect more than 3,000 people to attend the conference. It’s a time for folks to not only learn more about those who make products like VanMeter and his lures, but the history and tradition of the Fur Takers.
“We really enjoy seeing our youth, it’s great. There was a young lady that came through, she might have been 10 years old carrying a pink trap, you know,” said VanMeter. “She was excited about this heritage that we have.”
The conference will run until Saturday, June 19. Those who attend can participate in workshops, contests, art shows, activities and booth displays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.