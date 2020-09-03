CLARK COUNTY — Milestone Contractors plans to begin work next week on a $5.3 million roadway reconstruction and bridge replacement project in Clark County. Work will take place on Bethany Rd. between High Jackson Rd. and C.R. 403 near Charlestown.
On or after Wednesday, Sept. 9, Bethany Rd. will close to thru traffic. The official detour route will follow C.R. 403 to Salem Noble Rd. to S.R. 62. Access will be maintained to residences within the closure.
The contract was awarded in February 2020, with an intermediate completion date of Oct. 29, 2021. This is a local road project being completed in partnership with Clark County.
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
