Bible Study Fellowship will begin its women’s Bible study entitled “People of the Promise: Kingdom Divided” on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
This Old Testament study unpacks a fascinating period in Israel’s history across 15 books, from its split into two nations, through dozens of kings and prophets and ultimately to the heartbreaking exile into Babylon. Discuss questions around the goodness of God amidst calamity, mercy, ultimate allegiance, judgment, and salvation. Join others in finding answers and how they apply to modern life.
The morning class meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville and offers a preschool program for ages 0-6. The evening class meets at 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 4202 Helen Road, Jeffersonville. Morning and evening online options are also available.
Any woman interested in the study is invited to register at www.mybsf.org or to contact Martha Jessee at 502-468-2613.
