INDIANAPOLIS — Sen. Chris Garten, R-Scottsburg, Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, and Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, authored Senate Bill 389, which seeks to repeal a state-regulated wetlands law. Garten read the bill today for its third reading in the Senate.
The bill wants to remove the current law that requires a permit from the Department of Environmental Management for wetland activity. Indiana code defines a wetland as “discharge of dirt, sand, rock, stone, concrete, or other inert fill materials in a de minimis [too small to be meaningful] amount.” The bill would also remove any judicial or administrative proceeding concerning an alleged violation.
Ten senators spoke in opposition to the bill, and one Hoosier stood outside the Statehouse this morning in protest.
Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Portage, was the first to speak, asking, “Why do we have to ditch the entire program?” She said the bill would leave federal non-jurisdiction wetlands unregulated and potentially harmful for Indiana drinking water.
Both Sen. Michael Crider, R-Greenfield, and Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said they trust the bill’s author, Garten, but with the language of the bill, they could not support it.
Garten argued that the bill would not impact any federal law on wetlands and would not affect drinking water for Hoosiers. He also said he did not see why Indiana needs to be among the eight states in the country to have a law regarding their wetlands.
After much debate, the bill passed 29-19. The bill has now moved on to the House of Representatives. Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, will sponsor it.
In other session news:
SB 239, a bill that provides child services remotely, was sent to a second reading.
SB 3, which specifies certain activities as telehealth matters so patients do not have to go into the doctor’s office, was amended and moved to a third reading.
SB 19 requires suicide prevention and human trafficking numbers to be placed on student ID cards. It was amended to change the start date from 2021 to 2022 to give more time to schools to comply. It has moved on to a third reading.
An amendment to SB 10 changes the definition of “maternal mortality” to force a review committee to include the death of a pregnant woman from any cause, and SB 130, addressing the renaming of cities, moved on to a third reading.
The Senate will meet again at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.