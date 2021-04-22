INDIANAPOLIS—A last-minute amendment was added to a bill dealing with various insurance matters to prohibit state and local governments from requiring employees to show “vaccination passports” or proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The amendment also does not allow governments from keeping medical records regarding immunization. As amended, HB 1405 passed both the House and Senate Thursday.
Republican leaders tried first to pass Senate Bill 74, which would have allowed businesses to prohibit vaccination of employees due to personal or religious beliefs. The bill ended up dying in committee without receiving a vote, so conservatives moved to amending HB 1405.
“The thought of a state mandating that people take a vaccine that is still experimental according to the manufacturers of the vaccine would be considered a gross violation of the individual freedom of Hoosiers,” Rep. John Jacob, R-Indianapolis, said on the House floor.
However, he faced opposition from Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, who argued that vaccinations are important for public health.
“There’s no such thing as an immunization passport; there is such a thing as a concern about health,” DeLaney said in session.
It is still unclear whether Indiana venues will require the vaccine as the state starts to open up more.
For example, Crane Bay Event Center, an event center in Indianapolis that hosts weddings, corporate and nonprofit events and other large gatherings, recently opened up to hosting events last week. The venue will continue to require masks but will not mandate the vaccine, general manager Amanda Van Der Moere said. She also added that they are strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated due to the risks of spreading COVID-19, however they do not think it is right to mandate the vaccine.
“We’re certainly going to encourage it (the COVID-19 vaccine), and then we’re going to leave the decision as far as whether or not to make it required up to our clients,” Van Der Moere said.
HB 1405 will now go to the governor.
