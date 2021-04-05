INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to veto a bill passed by the General Assembly Monday to limit his power during a state of emergency.
House Bill 1123 would allow the General Assembly to convene for an emergency session where the House and Senate could discuss legislation only relating to the state of emergency, including the closure of the state of emergency. Current procedure does not allow the General Assembly to meet in a special session without the governor’s permission.
Some Republican lawmakers have pushed for this bill to pass because they do not agree with how the governor has used his executive power during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of these lawmakers is Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, who authored HB 1123.
Lehman said the bill does not change the governor’s authority or title and it does not take away the ability to respond quickly.
“All [the bill] is saying is at some point, the people’s voice, I think, should be heard,” Lehman said. “I think the people’s voice, which is us, this body, needs to have a seat at that table when those decisions are being made.”
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said his takeaway from the pandemic is that, in a time of crisis, the state really needs one person — in this case, the governor — to make the decisions.
“The governor one time told me that he would receive information in the morning and by 3-4 p.m., that information had changed, and so he had to be able to pivot and he had to have the flexibility to do that, which is what an executive can do,” GiaQuinta said.
GiaQuinta said the legislature’s job is to deliberate, which takes time, and when things are changing so rapidly, they don’t have time to do that.
Since the House did not agree with the changes the Senate made to the bill, it called a conference committee, where House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, GiaQuinta, Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, and Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, got together to come to an agreement on the bill.
They authored a conference committee report, which was read to both the House and the Senate Monday. The report passed final vote in both chambers, and HB 1123 will now move on to Holcomb, but he has already said he plans to veto the bill.
If the governor rejects HB 1123, it will be sent back to the House and the Senate, where they can each override the veto by a majority vote. If that happens, the bill will then become a law.
