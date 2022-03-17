BOOKED-IN

Jonathan Richard Castro, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Adam Tinius, 33, Jeffersonville, child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification, public indecency, public nudity (no intent to be seen)

Jason l. Moss, 49, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian Maurice Deshon Hickman 23, Louisville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)

Stephanie Rakes, 47, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Adam Seth Persons, 30, Sellersburg, battery (moderate bodily injury to other person), intimidation to police or other occupational professional, interference with reporting of crime, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, theft

Michael D. Miller Jr., 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Michael D. McCoy, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jacob Coates, 21, Floyds Knobs, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), legend drug (possession)

Robert Elliott, 28, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jasser Velasquez, 19, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Alan Stewart, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Kyle Michelle Fraze, 24, Jeffersonville, invasion or privacy

RELEASED

Andrew Palmer, 31, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Shelby Dawn Shepherd, 26, Austin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Katherine L. Jeffries, 45, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Kelly L. Gibbons, 35, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Robert L. Elisech, 36, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine

Jonathan T. Jackson, 23, New Albany, warrant

Brandon L. Davis, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Chelsea N. Gentry, 19, New Albany, warrant

Jaquan J. McCallum, 39, New Albany, invasion or privacy

Jason S. Weaver, 46, Ramsey, warrant (contempt of court)

Theodore Lee, 53, Jeffersonville warrant (violation of parole)

Joseph C. Allen, 61, New Pekin, warrant

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video