BOOKED-IN
Jonathan Richard Castro, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Adam Tinius, 33, Jeffersonville, child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification, public indecency, public nudity (no intent to be seen)
Jason l. Moss, 49, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian Maurice Deshon Hickman 23, Louisville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)
Stephanie Rakes, 47, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Adam Seth Persons, 30, Sellersburg, battery (moderate bodily injury to other person), intimidation to police or other occupational professional, interference with reporting of crime, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, theft
Michael D. Miller Jr., 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Michael D. McCoy, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jacob Coates, 21, Floyds Knobs, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), legend drug (possession)
Robert Elliott, 28, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jasser Velasquez, 19, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Alan Stewart, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Kyle Michelle Fraze, 24, Jeffersonville, invasion or privacy
RELEASED
Andrew Palmer, 31, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Shelby Dawn Shepherd, 26, Austin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Katherine L. Jeffries, 45, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Kelly L. Gibbons, 35, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Robert L. Elisech, 36, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine
Jonathan T. Jackson, 23, New Albany, warrant
Brandon L. Davis, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Chelsea N. Gentry, 19, New Albany, warrant
Jaquan J. McCallum, 39, New Albany, invasion or privacy
Jason S. Weaver, 46, Ramsey, warrant (contempt of court)
Theodore Lee, 53, Jeffersonville warrant (violation of parole)
Joseph C. Allen, 61, New Pekin, warrant
RELEASED
None
