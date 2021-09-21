CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
David W. Curtis, 55, Louisville, court order return
Gary Hammond, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Anthony Gualtieri, 48, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
James P. Oliver Jr., 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Stevie L. Burgess, 53, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Troy E. Cox, 49, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Kenneth W. Kern, 43, Clarksville, warrant
Charles R. McMillin, 30, New Albany, warrant, Federal hold for Harrison County and Clark County
Christopher Brockman, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
James R. Morris, 51, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
David I. Rice, 52, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
