CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

David W. Curtis, 55, Louisville, court order return

Gary Hammond, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Anthony Gualtieri, 48, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

James P. Oliver Jr., 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Stevie L. Burgess, 53, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Troy E. Cox, 49, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Kenneth W. Kern, 43, Clarksville, warrant

Charles R. McMillin, 30, New Albany, warrant, Federal hold for Harrison County and Clark County

Christopher Brockman, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

James R. Morris, 51, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

David I. Rice, 52, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

