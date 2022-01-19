CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Daniel Lee Collins, 53, no address listed, intimidation

Austin M. St. Clair, 37, Clarksville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor

Sarah L. Schimpff, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Katherine Margaret Hunt, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kaleb Michael Brown, 23, Jeffersonville, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)

James Edwin Horlander, 75, Jeffersonville, stalking, invasion of privacy

Joshua Carl King, 29, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Kristen Anne Nakayama, 29, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Shukri A. Sheikh-Hussein, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Christopher M. Goodlett, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Branden Lee Martin, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Timothy Sinclair Powell, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Robert Eugene Kaufman, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Shannon Faye Walker, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher A. Jensen, 35, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

Carvensue C. Wilcoxson, 35, New Albany, warrant (hold for Sampson Correctional Facility, NC)

Jonathan G. Rodgers, 35, Georgetown, invasion of privacy, interference in the reporting of a crime, resisting law enforcement

Michael D. Robb, 24, New Albany, invasion of privacy, leaving the scene of an accident

Charie N. Herron, 33, Louisville, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic drug

Christopher J. Leidolf, 43, Georgetown, invasion of privacy

Daniel C. Ott, 27, Clarksville, auto theft

Savion L. Southers, 22, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, dealing marijuana, reckless driving, possession of marijuana

Erik E. Byers, 39, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

Kimberly M. Pool, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Talli J. Houston, 43, Charlestown, warrant

Jessie L. Sloss, 52, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

William E. Ward, 50, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jared A. Casey, 31, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Tracy M. Dixon, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Isaiah A. Perry, 33, Georgetown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, refusal to identify

Ashley N. Engleking, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia

Charles M. Stout, 39, Fredricksburg, driving while intoxicated

Wesley A. Ludwig, 30, Louisville, habitual traffic violator

