CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Daniel Lee Collins, 53, no address listed, intimidation
Austin M. St. Clair, 37, Clarksville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor
Sarah L. Schimpff, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Katherine Margaret Hunt, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kaleb Michael Brown, 23, Jeffersonville, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering)
James Edwin Horlander, 75, Jeffersonville, stalking, invasion of privacy
Joshua Carl King, 29, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Kristen Anne Nakayama, 29, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Shukri A. Sheikh-Hussein, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christopher M. Goodlett, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Branden Lee Martin, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Timothy Sinclair Powell, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Robert Eugene Kaufman, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Shannon Faye Walker, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher A. Jensen, 35, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
Carvensue C. Wilcoxson, 35, New Albany, warrant (hold for Sampson Correctional Facility, NC)
Jonathan G. Rodgers, 35, Georgetown, invasion of privacy, interference in the reporting of a crime, resisting law enforcement
Michael D. Robb, 24, New Albany, invasion of privacy, leaving the scene of an accident
Charie N. Herron, 33, Louisville, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic drug
Christopher J. Leidolf, 43, Georgetown, invasion of privacy
Daniel C. Ott, 27, Clarksville, auto theft
Savion L. Southers, 22, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, dealing marijuana, reckless driving, possession of marijuana
Erik E. Byers, 39, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Kimberly M. Pool, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Talli J. Houston, 43, Charlestown, warrant
Jessie L. Sloss, 52, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
William E. Ward, 50, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jared A. Casey, 31, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Tracy M. Dixon, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Isaiah A. Perry, 33, Georgetown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, refusal to identify
Ashley N. Engleking, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia
Charles M. Stout, 39, Fredricksburg, driving while intoxicated
Wesley A. Ludwig, 30, Louisville, habitual traffic violator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.