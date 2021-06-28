BOOKED-IN

Aaron Matthew Springer, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Brian L. Leach, 44, Louisville, carry handgun without a license, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)

Kehylani Haji, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ryan Riggs, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Daniel Wayne Lucas, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher L. Williams, 47, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, invasion of privacy, driving while suspended (prior conviction), warrant (misdemeanor)

Mindy Marie Phillips, 34, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 23, Charlestown, court order return

Jennifer Renee Daffron, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Natalie R. Miller, 39, Henryville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Danielle Paige Smith, 30, Charlestown, invasion of privacy, battery (bodily injury to other person)

Steven C. Davis, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Michael A. Koenig, 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

James E. Strickland, 48, DePauw, domestic battery, criminal confinement, strangulation, interference with reporting of crime, domestic battery

Stetson Frederick Briles, 26, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Robert Louis Streander, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV), possession of paraphernalia

Lynn Nicole James, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Brian Martin Lindsey, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Ricky L. Cotton, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Larry T. Morris, 57, Clarksville, intimidation with a weapon

Gregory H. Denham, 36, no address listed, public intoxication (by drugs), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Nicholas James Budwick, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Jordan Jay Budwick, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Angela G. Scott, 54, Charlestown, invasion of privacy, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV drug)

Chad A. Dumstorf, 43, Camby, driving while intoxicated

Jonathan Thomas Simms, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Elizabeth Ryan Smith, 38, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Shawna Louise Fox, 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Hobert Wayne Love Jr., 51, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Kelby Kelley, 45, Sellersburg, false informing

Corgan S. Wampler, 23, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Analicia N. Garcia, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

David C. Thomas Jr., 71, New Albany, court order return

Brandon Allen Scott, 38, Jeffersonville, court order return

Ryan Herald, 41, Crothersville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated

Molly May Cobb, 28, Charlestown, criminal trespass (refusal to leave property)

Robert E. Crotzer, 67, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Stetson Frederick Briles, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (infraction)

Terry Lee Burkhead, 57, Clarksville, public intoxication

BOOKED-IN

Spencer P. Hodge, 31, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Harrison County

Tracy L. Emert, 42, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Justin A. Gordon, 39, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Joshua S. Adkins, 33, New Albany, warrant

Robert D. Wheat, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Eli E. Hecht, 30, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Kendrick J. Fugate, 37, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), needs to sign waiver for Boyd and Jefferson County, KY

Christopher T. Nance, 43, Ramsey, warrant (failure to appear)

Jordan T. Amos, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Dewayne E. Bowman, 43, New Albany, possession of syringe, warrant (failure to appear)

Justin T. Davin, 32, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Rodney J. Redden, 30, Charlestown, public intoxication

Christopher D. Ferrell, 43, Louisville, residential entry, criminal confinement, public intoxication

Cherreese M. Milligan, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Paul A. Gibson, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Alphonso L. Brown, 51, Lexington, KY, driving while intoxicated (prior), driving while intoxicated (endangering)

Richard E. Dietrich, 47, Floyds Knobs, operating without ever receiving a license, warrant (failure to appear)

