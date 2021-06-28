BOOKED-IN
Aaron Matthew Springer, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brian L. Leach, 44, Louisville, carry handgun without a license, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)
Kehylani Haji, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ryan Riggs, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Daniel Wayne Lucas, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher L. Williams, 47, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, invasion of privacy, driving while suspended (prior conviction), warrant (misdemeanor)
Mindy Marie Phillips, 34, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 23, Charlestown, court order return
Jennifer Renee Daffron, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Natalie R. Miller, 39, Henryville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Danielle Paige Smith, 30, Charlestown, invasion of privacy, battery (bodily injury to other person)
Steven C. Davis, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Michael A. Koenig, 39, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
James E. Strickland, 48, DePauw, domestic battery, criminal confinement, strangulation, interference with reporting of crime, domestic battery
Stetson Frederick Briles, 26, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Robert Louis Streander, 36, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV), possession of paraphernalia
Lynn Nicole James, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Brian Martin Lindsey, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Ricky L. Cotton, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Larry T. Morris, 57, Clarksville, intimidation with a weapon
Gregory H. Denham, 36, no address listed, public intoxication (by drugs), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Nicholas James Budwick, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Jordan Jay Budwick, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Angela G. Scott, 54, Charlestown, invasion of privacy, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV drug)
Chad A. Dumstorf, 43, Camby, driving while intoxicated
Jonathan Thomas Simms, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Elizabeth Ryan Smith, 38, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Shawna Louise Fox, 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Hobert Wayne Love Jr., 51, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Kelby Kelley, 45, Sellersburg, false informing
Corgan S. Wampler, 23, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Analicia N. Garcia, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
David C. Thomas Jr., 71, New Albany, court order return
Brandon Allen Scott, 38, Jeffersonville, court order return
Ryan Herald, 41, Crothersville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated
Molly May Cobb, 28, Charlestown, criminal trespass (refusal to leave property)
Robert E. Crotzer, 67, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Stetson Frederick Briles, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (infraction)
Terry Lee Burkhead, 57, Clarksville, public intoxication
BOOKED-IN
Spencer P. Hodge, 31, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Harrison County
Tracy L. Emert, 42, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Justin A. Gordon, 39, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Joshua S. Adkins, 33, New Albany, warrant
Robert D. Wheat, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Eli E. Hecht, 30, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Kendrick J. Fugate, 37, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), needs to sign waiver for Boyd and Jefferson County, KY
Christopher T. Nance, 43, Ramsey, warrant (failure to appear)
Jordan T. Amos, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Dewayne E. Bowman, 43, New Albany, possession of syringe, warrant (failure to appear)
Justin T. Davin, 32, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Rodney J. Redden, 30, Charlestown, public intoxication
Christopher D. Ferrell, 43, Louisville, residential entry, criminal confinement, public intoxication
Cherreese M. Milligan, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Paul A. Gibson, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Alphonso L. Brown, 51, Lexington, KY, driving while intoxicated (prior), driving while intoxicated (endangering)
Richard E. Dietrich, 47, Floyds Knobs, operating without ever receiving a license, warrant (failure to appear)
