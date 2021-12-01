CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Mickey K. Davis, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shawn Brent, 42, Champaign, IL, federal malicious mischief (product tampering)

Wendall Holmes Mason Jr., 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Sharrone Carpenter, 27, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Mark Mazza, 56, Shelbyville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Terrance Clarke, 33, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Bryan Howard, 30, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Marsean Hood, 27, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joseph Sherlock, 32, Lafayette, court order return

Christopher Luke Evans, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lema Byamungu, 22, no address listed, counterfeiting, forgery

Brittany Nicole Belcher, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Terry Dorsett, 64, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Andres Moreno Santana, 51, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

James A. Taylor, 28, Charlestown, invasion of privacy (prior conviction)

Deaira A. Baker, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

Troy J. Woods, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

James R. Hale, 46, Louisville warrant (felony)

Tyranni Meishel Plunkett, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Kathy Jo Moreillon, 46, Clarksville, battery

Antonio L. Tharpe Sr., 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jenifer N. Sexton, 26, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe

Kayla M. Jones, 30, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe, hold for Clark County

Jason C. Taylor, 49, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Ricky W. Williams, 55, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you