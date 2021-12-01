CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Mickey K. Davis, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shawn Brent, 42, Champaign, IL, federal malicious mischief (product tampering)
Wendall Holmes Mason Jr., 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Sharrone Carpenter, 27, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Mark Mazza, 56, Shelbyville, hold for U.S. Marshall
Terrance Clarke, 33, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Bryan Howard, 30, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Marsean Hood, 27, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joseph Sherlock, 32, Lafayette, court order return
Christopher Luke Evans, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lema Byamungu, 22, no address listed, counterfeiting, forgery
Brittany Nicole Belcher, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Terry Dorsett, 64, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Andres Moreno Santana, 51, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
James A. Taylor, 28, Charlestown, invasion of privacy (prior conviction)
Deaira A. Baker, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Troy J. Woods, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
James R. Hale, 46, Louisville warrant (felony)
Tyranni Meishel Plunkett, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Kathy Jo Moreillon, 46, Clarksville, battery
Antonio L. Tharpe Sr., 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jenifer N. Sexton, 26, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe
Kayla M. Jones, 30, New Albany, possession of hypodermic syringe, hold for Clark County
Jason C. Taylor, 49, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Ricky W. Williams, 55, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
None
