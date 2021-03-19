CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Zachary P. Kelly, 34, Radcliff, KY, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Bryon Scott Young, 38, Jeffersonville, court order return

Melissa Sue Payne, 41, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)

Jason Lee Burdette, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Amanda Renee Utrera, 36, no address listed, battery (bodily injury to public safety official), battery (bodily waste), resisting law enforcement, intimidation to police officer, public intoxication by alcohol, disorderly conduct

Thomas Matthew King, 46, no address listed, counterfeiting

Steven M. Martin, 38, Clarksville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

Esteban Marcos Gutierrez, 36, Clarksville, escape from detention, neglect of dependent

Jonathan Andres Seward-Robinson, 30, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Michael Adrian Myers, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Lakota Wilks, 18, Pekin, possession of controlled substance (schedule l), possession of methamphetamine

Mark G. Oerther II, 43, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kanden Jamar Davey, 31, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

Paula M. Denton, 47, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Jason Brian Gibson-Goble, 37, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

RELEASED

Lindsey Alexander McAuliffe, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jessica Marie Whitehouse, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kerry Andrew Campbell, 55, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia

Thomas McIntyre, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Kaylee Munro, 26, Nashville, TN, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Thomas Floyd Taylor Jr, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Chase Matthew Scott, 26, Sellersburg, criminal reckless (with weapon), public intoxication (by drugs)

Timothy J. Peterson, 18, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Corey R. McElwain, 34, Georgetown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

David M. Sosh, 47, Floyds Knobs, needs to sign waiver for extradition for Kentucky

Drake A. Wallingford, 27, New Albany, battery against a public official, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle

Tyrone L. Pearson, 41, Louisville, theft over $750

Troy W. Zearing, 35, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Mickey A. Lovett, 28, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe, driving while suspended (prior suspension within 10 years), possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Scotty R. Prior, 38, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)

Carmen l. Strickland, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Nichole A. Wilson, 37, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Harrison County

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you