CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Nicholas Kennedy Hutchison, 32, Sellersburg, domestic battery — family/household member

Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 40, Jeffersonville, 6 warrants (misdemeanors)

Joseph C. Aispuro, 38, Clarksville, OWI: prior conviction within 7 years

Patrick L. Cozart, 30, Scottsburg, OWI: controlled substance

Terandre Lynrique Graham, 47, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II, resisting law enforcement (resist/obstruct/interfere), theft shoplifting (under $750)

Breawna Lee Bailey, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Baldemar C. Rosas, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Alexis M. Barnes-Davies, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of stolen gun

Joshua S. Adkins, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

RELEASED

Justin R. Roudenbush, 36, New Albany,warrant (felony)

Clayton T. Thurman, 20, New Albany, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a permit

Candace R. McDaniel, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

