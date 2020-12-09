CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Nicholas Kennedy Hutchison, 32, Sellersburg, domestic battery — family/household member
Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 40, Jeffersonville, 6 warrants (misdemeanors)
Joseph C. Aispuro, 38, Clarksville, OWI: prior conviction within 7 years
Patrick L. Cozart, 30, Scottsburg, OWI: controlled substance
Terandre Lynrique Graham, 47, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or II, resisting law enforcement (resist/obstruct/interfere), theft shoplifting (under $750)
Breawna Lee Bailey, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Baldemar C. Rosas, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Alexis M. Barnes-Davies, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of stolen gun
Joshua S. Adkins, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
RELEASED
Justin R. Roudenbush, 36, New Albany,warrant (felony)
Clayton T. Thurman, 20, New Albany, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a permit
Candace R. McDaniel, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
