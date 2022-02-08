BOOKED-IN
Bobby Dale Shepherd Jr., 32, Marysville, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving
Douglas Ramsey, 46, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Kendrick Lamour Wilson, 37, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)
Jason Allen Dean, 49, Otisco, invasion of privacy, criminal mischief
Keiare Martueze Reed, 31, Jeffersonville, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with weapon, strangulation, intimidation, invasion of privacy, carry handgun without license
Travis Lee Dalton Smith, 26, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, criminal mischief
Nathan Lynn Yahraus, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Derek Shane Williams, 36, Elizabethtown, KY, warrant (felony)
John W. Hurd, 40, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Andrea Preston, 44, Stockton, IL, possession of methamphetamine, identity deception, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft (shoplifting), possession of syringe, false informing, hold for other agency (felony)
Dorothy Christine Denton, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Alicia P. Webb, 53, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Sundy R. Liddick, 42, Marysville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joe Eddie Wilson, 61, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dejzon Antonio Tolson, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William D. Taylor, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Hubert Potter, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Phillip W. Watts, 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Edwin Geovany Siana Xolop, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Kenneth Scott Druin, 56, Clarksville, domestic battery, intimidation
Lakeshia Lynn Harvey, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Roy McCowan, 49, Scottsburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Austin Tyler Wilson, 24, Palmyra, warrant (felony)
Robert Milton Luney Jr., 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brandon Jason Barger, 35, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without a license
Robert G. Dailey, 45, DePauw, warrant (felony)
Cathy Anita VanMeter, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tiffany Ethel Coomer, 33, Deputy, warrant (felony)
Anthony James McAdams, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kelly N. Jones, 34, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Randall Junior Elmore Jr., 45, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kai-el R. Trail, 39, Elizabeth, theft of motor vehicle
Paul Patton, 55, no address listed, domestic battery
James Lee Terry, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Christopher Steven Schneck, 47, Salem, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Monica Ann Cole, 42, Jeffersonville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Sergio Pelayo-Pucheta, 30, Madison, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), operator never licensed
Lisa Renee Drury, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Drew Michael Hampton, 34, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Thomas Andrew Roydes, 39, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle)
Casey M. Creek, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Bob Hostettler, 32, Nabb, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident
Sean Martin White, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of a firearm by a dangerous person, carry handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), invasion of privacy
Jeremy Hammack, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Harry James Austin, 19, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), domestic battery, minor possession of alcohol
Sarah L. Combs, 21, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)
Edward Alton Price III, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Bradley Jacob Kelly, 23, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident
BOOKED-IN
Jeffery L. Fleenor, 37, no address listed, unlawful possession of syringe
Kenneth L. Nevil, 24, no address listed, burglary, possession of paraphernalia
Michael C. Oliver, 57, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole)
Deangelo T. Smith, 31, Clarksville, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Christopher O. Akers, 69, Battletown, KY, driving while intoxicated (narcotics)
Eduardo Del Risco Padilla, 29, Fairdale, KY, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Jennifer N. Foster, 39, no address listed, auto theft, obstruction of medical person, driving while suspended with prior
Luke M. Phillips, 27, Charlestown, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Gregory S. Taylor, 51, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Raymond E. Gresham, 45, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)
Kandys L. Tankersley, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of court)
Walter I. Richardson, 63, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Joseph R. Bratcher, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Nathan L. Yahraus, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Aaron A. Billups, 32, New Albany, criminal confinement, domestic battery, interfering with report of crime, resisting law enforcement
Dorothy C. Denton, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Hanson L. Dustin, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Joseph M. Johnson, 18, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Raymond F. Toops III, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Eric P. Gogel, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
LeeAnn N. Arnold, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
