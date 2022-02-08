BOOKED-IN

Bobby Dale Shepherd Jr., 32, Marysville, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving

Douglas Ramsey, 46, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Kendrick Lamour Wilson, 37, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)

Jason Allen Dean, 49, Otisco, invasion of privacy, criminal mischief

Keiare Martueze Reed, 31, Jeffersonville, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with weapon, strangulation, intimidation, invasion of privacy, carry handgun without license

Travis Lee Dalton Smith, 26, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery, criminal mischief

Nathan Lynn Yahraus, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Derek Shane Williams, 36, Elizabethtown, KY, warrant (felony)

John W. Hurd, 40, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Andrea Preston, 44, Stockton, IL, possession of methamphetamine, identity deception, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft (shoplifting), possession of syringe, false informing, hold for other agency (felony)

Dorothy Christine Denton, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Alicia P. Webb, 53, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Sundy R. Liddick, 42, Marysville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joe Eddie Wilson, 61, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Dejzon Antonio Tolson, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William D. Taylor, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Hubert Potter, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Phillip W. Watts, 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Edwin Geovany Siana Xolop, 36, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Kenneth Scott Druin, 56, Clarksville, domestic battery, intimidation

Lakeshia Lynn Harvey, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Roy McCowan, 49, Scottsburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Austin Tyler Wilson, 24, Palmyra, warrant (felony)

Robert Milton Luney Jr., 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brandon Jason Barger, 35, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without a license

Robert G. Dailey, 45, DePauw, warrant (felony)

Cathy Anita VanMeter, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tiffany Ethel Coomer, 33, Deputy, warrant (felony)

Anthony James McAdams, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kelly N. Jones, 34, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Randall Junior Elmore Jr., 45, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kai-el R. Trail, 39, Elizabeth, theft of motor vehicle

Paul Patton, 55, no address listed, domestic battery

James Lee Terry, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Christopher Steven Schneck, 47, Salem, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Monica Ann Cole, 42, Jeffersonville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Sergio Pelayo-Pucheta, 30, Madison, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), operator never licensed

Lisa Renee Drury, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Drew Michael Hampton, 34, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Thomas Andrew Roydes, 39, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement (suspect uses a vehicle)

Casey M. Creek, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Bob Hostettler, 32, Nabb, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident

Sean Martin White, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of a firearm by a dangerous person, carry handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), invasion of privacy

Jeremy Hammack, 28, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Harry James Austin, 19, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), domestic battery, minor possession of alcohol

Sarah L. Combs, 21, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)

Edward Alton Price III, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Bradley Jacob Kelly, 23, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident

Lakeshia Lynn Harvey, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN

Jeffery L. Fleenor, 37, no address listed, unlawful possession of syringe

Kenneth L. Nevil, 24, no address listed, burglary, possession of paraphernalia

Michael C. Oliver, 57, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole)

Deangelo T. Smith, 31, Clarksville, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Christopher O. Akers, 69, Battletown, KY, driving while intoxicated (narcotics)

Eduardo Del Risco Padilla, 29, Fairdale, KY, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Jennifer N. Foster, 39, no address listed, auto theft, obstruction of medical person, driving while suspended with prior

Luke M. Phillips, 27, Charlestown, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Gregory S. Taylor, 51, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Raymond E. Gresham, 45, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)

Kandys L. Tankersley, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of court)

Walter I. Richardson, 63, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Joseph R. Bratcher, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Nathan L. Yahraus, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Aaron A. Billups, 32, New Albany, criminal confinement, domestic battery, interfering with report of crime, resisting law enforcement

Dorothy C. Denton, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Hanson L. Dustin, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Joseph M. Johnson, 18, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Raymond F. Toops III, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Eric P. Gogel, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

LeeAnn N. Arnold, 40, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

