CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandon Wayne Allen, 32, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Robert Tomes, 52, Fairdale, KY, resisting law enforcement, theft, hold for other agency (felony)

Matthew F. Day, 34, Memphis, intimidation with a weapon, battery by bodily waste

Rodney Wayne Carroll, 46, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, theft, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, hold for Floyd County (felony), hold for Jefferson County, KY (felony)

Tracey L. Harris, 42, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)

Brandi N. Russell, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ginger S. Holcomb, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jason A. Thomas, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Robert L. Mayhew, 57, Keyser, WV, warrant (felony)

Mark Wyatt Smith, 49, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jessica L. Ross, 32, Charlestown, neglect of dependent, domestic battery – family/household member

Robert J. Ross, 40, Charlestown, neglect of dependent – endangerment, domestic battery – family/household member

Elizabeth Ryan Smith, 38, New Albany, theft - from building (under $750), neglect of dependent, hold for other agency (felony)

Nathaniel Bradley Roby, 55, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

John Franklin Waldrews, 26, Louisville, 7 warrants (misdemeanor)

Trent Robert Lone, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Tammy J. Singleton, 48, Palmyra, theft-shoplifting (under $750), possession of methamphetamine

Daniel Anthony Riley, 58, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness

Blake Mitchell Alexander, 34, no address listed, patrol violation

Ronnie W. Holt Jr., 55, Hardinsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Elizabeth Rose Montgomery, 28, Borden, warrant (felony)

Calvin Burton, 47, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (prior conviction), driving while suspended (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)

Devin Jae Hill-Hamilton, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Larry Andrew Dunn Jr., 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James P Oliver Jr., 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael A. Haugabook, 37, Jeffersonville, theft from building (prior), criminal trespass

RELEASED

Kevin Michael Iraheta, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Roberto Ruiz Pujadas, 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Thomas A. Smith Jr., 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Tiffani M. Stober, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Megan Elizabeth Sue Estep, 29, Scottsburg, theft – shoplifting (under $750), theft – shoplifting (under $750), hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Davron Mardrese Brownlee, 32, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Donald Atwood McKim Jr., 56, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Vernon Ray Wilkerson, 38, Jeffersonville, domestic battery – family or household member, intimidation – police or other occupation/profession, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees)

Cheyenne Crum, 18, no address listed, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees)

Veronica Murphy, 32, Clarksville, contempt (disturbing court)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Shane S. Mansfield, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Jackson T. McGuire, 26, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Moriah V. Whittaker, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Eddie J. Hackney, 41, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)

Irvin O. Banks, 37, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Shawn M. Daniel, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Brian K. Gambrell, 22, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Daniel D. Alfvey, 32, Louisville, warrant

Derek A. Prescott, 51, warrant (no bond)

Jeremiah C. Cooi, 27, New Albany, warrant

Brittany M. Richey, 27, New Albany, warrant

Caleb Z. Reeves, 31, New Albany, warrant

Ronald D. Ziehm, 38, Jeffersonville, theft (prior conviction)

Natalie O. Striegel, 37, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

William E. Johnson, 21, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

