CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brandon Wayne Allen, 32, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Robert Tomes, 52, Fairdale, KY, resisting law enforcement, theft, hold for other agency (felony)
Matthew F. Day, 34, Memphis, intimidation with a weapon, battery by bodily waste
Rodney Wayne Carroll, 46, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, theft, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, hold for Floyd County (felony), hold for Jefferson County, KY (felony)
Tracey L. Harris, 42, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)
Brandi N. Russell, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ginger S. Holcomb, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jason A. Thomas, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Robert L. Mayhew, 57, Keyser, WV, warrant (felony)
Mark Wyatt Smith, 49, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jessica L. Ross, 32, Charlestown, neglect of dependent, domestic battery – family/household member
Robert J. Ross, 40, Charlestown, neglect of dependent – endangerment, domestic battery – family/household member
Elizabeth Ryan Smith, 38, New Albany, theft - from building (under $750), neglect of dependent, hold for other agency (felony)
Nathaniel Bradley Roby, 55, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
John Franklin Waldrews, 26, Louisville, 7 warrants (misdemeanor)
Trent Robert Lone, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Tammy J. Singleton, 48, Palmyra, theft-shoplifting (under $750), possession of methamphetamine
Daniel Anthony Riley, 58, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness
Blake Mitchell Alexander, 34, no address listed, patrol violation
Ronnie W. Holt Jr., 55, Hardinsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Elizabeth Rose Montgomery, 28, Borden, warrant (felony)
Calvin Burton, 47, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (prior conviction), driving while suspended (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)
Devin Jae Hill-Hamilton, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Larry Andrew Dunn Jr., 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James P Oliver Jr., 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael A. Haugabook, 37, Jeffersonville, theft from building (prior), criminal trespass
RELEASED
Kevin Michael Iraheta, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Trenton Lee Patterson, 20, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Roberto Ruiz Pujadas, 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Thomas A. Smith Jr., 52, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Tiffani M. Stober, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Megan Elizabeth Sue Estep, 29, Scottsburg, theft – shoplifting (under $750), theft – shoplifting (under $750), hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Davron Mardrese Brownlee, 32, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Donald Atwood McKim Jr., 56, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Vernon Ray Wilkerson, 38, Jeffersonville, domestic battery – family or household member, intimidation – police or other occupation/profession, resisting law enforcement (resists, obstructs or flees)
Cheyenne Crum, 18, no address listed, resisting law enforcement – (resists, obstructs or flees)
Veronica Murphy, 32, Clarksville, contempt (disturbing court)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Shane S. Mansfield, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Jackson T. McGuire, 26, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Moriah V. Whittaker, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Eddie J. Hackney, 41, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)
Irvin O. Banks, 37, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Shawn M. Daniel, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Brian K. Gambrell, 22, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Daniel D. Alfvey, 32, Louisville, warrant
Derek A. Prescott, 51, warrant (no bond)
Jeremiah C. Cooi, 27, New Albany, warrant
Brittany M. Richey, 27, New Albany, warrant
Caleb Z. Reeves, 31, New Albany, warrant
Ronald D. Ziehm, 38, Jeffersonville, theft (prior conviction)
Natalie O. Striegel, 37, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
William E. Johnson, 21, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
