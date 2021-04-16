CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Amber Marie Malloy, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy Stefanatos, 41, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Raymond Smiley, 34, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Dominique Jones, 28, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Robinson Fenelon, 29, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jason N. Davis, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ricky Henderhan, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Christopher Edward Flowers Fry, 28, Jeffersonville, interference with reporting of crime, intimidation to police officer, battery (no injury)
Steven Robert Hubbard, 32, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), resisting law enforcement (uses a vehicle), obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Catherine Joyce Karlin, 25, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Jessica Ryan Robertson, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Stacy Marie Bennett, 43, New Albany, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated (conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Chartone Thompson Jr., 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Lisa M. Sims, 40, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Jami Beth Knight, 28, Lexington, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine
Heather D. Hanks, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Scott Allan Morrow, 47, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Marcus Leizz Forbes, 32, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Thomas E. Booker, 57, English, warrant (violation of parole)
Shannon D. Helms, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Lawrence G. Case, 36, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, false informing, possession of marijuana, residential entry
Jodi A. Reynolds, 40, Unionville, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher L. Pease, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jordan L. Cotton, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Francis H. Durbin, 56, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Benjamin D. Callow, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Jennifer N. Denardi, 28, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Harrison B. Vincent, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Jacob R. Crandall, 37, New Albany, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.