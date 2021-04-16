CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Amber Marie Malloy, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy Stefanatos, 41, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Raymond Smiley, 34, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Dominique Jones, 28, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Robinson Fenelon, 29, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jason N. Davis, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ricky Henderhan, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Christopher Edward Flowers Fry, 28, Jeffersonville, interference with reporting of crime, intimidation to police officer, battery (no injury)

Steven Robert Hubbard, 32, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), resisting law enforcement (uses a vehicle), obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Catherine Joyce Karlin, 25, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Jessica Ryan Robertson, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Stacy Marie Bennett, 43, New Albany, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated (conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Chartone Thompson Jr., 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Lisa M. Sims, 40, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Jami Beth Knight, 28, Lexington, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine

Heather D. Hanks, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Scott Allan Morrow, 47, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Marcus Leizz Forbes, 32, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Thomas E. Booker, 57, English, warrant (violation of parole)

Shannon D. Helms, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Lawrence G. Case, 36, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, false informing, possession of marijuana, residential entry

Jodi A. Reynolds, 40, Unionville, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher L. Pease, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jordan L. Cotton, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Francis H. Durbin, 56, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Benjamin D. Callow, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Jennifer N. Denardi, 28, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Harrison B. Vincent, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Jacob R. Crandall, 37, New Albany, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia

