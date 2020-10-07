BOOKED-IN
Lavon Charles Smith, 29, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, intimidation to police officer, public intoxication by drugs
Jarrod Austin Mays, 27, Branchville, IN, court order return
Joseph D. Powell, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brittany Nicole Turner, 38, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator
Robert L. Crabtree, 33, Louisville, theft from motor vehicle
Christopher Raymond Journey, 45, Louisville, theft motor vehicle, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Jalen Michael Casey, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jaden Coleman, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Palmer Oliver Jr., 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shaun Jackson, 32, Jeffersonville, theft, resisting law enforcement
Tami Gordon Babb, 58, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)
Tiffani A. Cox, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Lucas Edward Watkins, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Sean S. Taylor, 49, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine
Lacy D. Ewing, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Chad A. Landers, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Carrie A. Drake 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear), possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Angel S. Smith, 21, warrant (failure to appear)
