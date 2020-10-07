BOOKED-IN

Lavon Charles Smith, 29, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, intimidation to police officer, public intoxication by drugs

Jarrod Austin Mays, 27, Branchville, IN, court order return

Joseph D. Powell, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brittany Nicole Turner, 38, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator

Robert L. Crabtree, 33, Louisville, theft from motor vehicle

Christopher Raymond Journey, 45, Louisville, theft motor vehicle, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Jalen Michael Casey, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jaden Coleman, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James Palmer Oliver Jr., 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shaun Jackson, 32, Jeffersonville, theft, resisting law enforcement

Tami Gordon Babb, 58, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)

Tiffani A. Cox, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Lucas Edward Watkins, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Sean S. Taylor, 49, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine

Lacy D. Ewing, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Chad A. Landers, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Carrie A. Drake 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear), possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Angel S. Smith, 21, warrant (failure to appear)

