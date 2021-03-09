BOOKED-IN
Donald F. Dean, 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), trafficking with an inmate, possession of syringe
Christian Q. White, 46, Lorain, OH, warrant (felony)
Randall Dewayne Prather, 41, Kokomo, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Donald Caffrey, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Rion Joseph Graves, 23, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (packed to appear to be THC hemp extract, operator never licensed
Andrew David Langdon, 36, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), criminal recklessness, reckless driving
Brandon Dewayne Blakeman, 37, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon
Michael Donovan Martin, 29, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Tiffany Nicole Sampson, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Mark A. Kane, 55, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery
BOOKED-IN
Robert B. Flach, 28, Columbus, warrant
Zachary D. Langsdon, 25, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Cornelius E. Langston, 25, Louisville, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug
Dujuan E. Hughes, 48, Louisville, warrant
RELEASED
None
