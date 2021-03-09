BOOKED-IN

Donald F. Dean, 29, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), trafficking with an inmate, possession of syringe

Christian Q. White, 46, Lorain, OH, warrant (felony)

Randall Dewayne Prather, 41, Kokomo, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Donald Caffrey, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Rion Joseph Graves, 23, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (packed to appear to be THC hemp extract, operator never licensed

Andrew David Langdon, 36, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), criminal recklessness, reckless driving

Brandon Dewayne Blakeman, 37, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon

Michael Donovan Martin, 29, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Tiffany Nicole Sampson, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Mark A. Kane, 55, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery

BOOKED-IN

Robert B. Flach, 28, Columbus, warrant

Zachary D. Langsdon, 25, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Cornelius E. Langston, 25, Louisville, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug

Dujuan E. Hughes, 48, Louisville, warrant

RELEASED

None

