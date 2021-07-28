CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (July 24 and 25)
Brayden Anthony Dannenfelser, 30, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Gage Barleen, 27, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), hold for other agency (felony)
Joshua E. Willham, 27, Jeffersonville, battery
Tammy Kemper, 43, Austin, warrant (felony)
Lakenda Pollard, 31, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Austin Michale Whitman, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jacob Greenwell, 25, no address listed, warrant (felony)
David Franklin Wynn, 47, Greenville, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
Adrian D. Price, 41, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Carolyn Sue Santiago, 47, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Justin R. Chestnut, 34, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Edward Barton Jr., 39, Elizabeth, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief
Paul D. Russ, 40, Lexington, hold for other agency (felony)
Cody Joe Watson, 26, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Carlos Oshae Jaudon, 34, Radcliff, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
Martin Tutt, 36, New Albany, intimidation
John D. Robinson, 39, Clarksville, domestic battery
Byron Dale Baldridge, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brian James Linton, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Kerry Glynn Woodrome, 33, Lynch, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
Christina L. Bell, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Dexter Jermaine Rainey, 43, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect uses vehicle)
RELEASED
Kimberly Ann White, 42, Sellersburg, habitual traffic violator
Everett David Goodman, 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Corbin Angelo Starks, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Logan Lee, 24, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Sarah Osborne, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Robert Sivils, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Diana William Cline, 51, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle)
Sandra Paun, 27, Baltimore, MD, fraud
Constantin Oinescu 21, Baltimore, MD, fraud
Miclescu Marius 30, Baltimore, MD, fraud
Jordan Scott Abney, 23, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Perry Lawson, 38, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Edgar Osvaldo Hemandez, 23, Liberty, TX, driving while intoxicated
Andrew David Langdon, 37, Jeffersonville, theft
BOOKED-IN (July 26)
Brian LaDuke, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony)
William Disney, 32, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Kenneth V. Shaffer, 46, Louisville, misappropriation of money, property/other entrusted in suspect's care
Steven Scott Springer III, Corydon, resisting law enforcement, parole violation
RELEASED
Omar Rincon, 23, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed
Tanya Marie Young, 33, Sellersburg, residential entry (trespassing)
Richard Elevery, 45, Dayton, OH, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN (July 27)
Jerry Don Jenkins, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Avery Alexander Wariner, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun without license with prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Douglas Gordon Dennis, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Brian Williams, 36, Clarksville, murder, arson
Mary V. Johnson, 34, Depauw, warrant (felony)
Stephen Trujillo, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Austin Limbach, 28, Jeffersonville, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony), intimidation, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Thomas Ream Leachman III, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
James Edward Young, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph H. Sims, 66, Jeffersonville, court order return
William M. Welty, 50, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (July 24 and 25)
Jason W. Arnold, 40, Marengo, warrant (failure to appear)
Aaron D. Byerly, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Anthony D. Goodhue, 57, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Alashiea S. Lewis, 24, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Shaquille O. Martin, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Adam C. Kime, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Jacob L. Carrier, 22, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Samantha D. Lopp, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Cody T. Haynes, 26, New Albany, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine
Matthew K. Burns, 39, no address listed, criminal trespass
Julie P. Blakehy, 45, Louisville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Teresa D. Proctor, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Joseph T. Thompson, 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Travis A. Hall, 32, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Ross E. Hofmeyer, 36, Smithfield, KY., driving while intoxicated, boating while intoxicated
Jack H. Payton, 22, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Bernardo Cortez, 47, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Keith J. Defontaine Jr., 19, LaGrange, KY, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), minor consumption
David B. Barrett, 21, Borden, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
William J. Sharp, 38, Louisville, public intoxication
Scott A. Stofer, 59, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
BOOKED-IN (July 26)
Vincent M. Morgan, 29, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Alesha M. Doan, 27, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Aaron P. Finn, 39, New Albany, theft
BOOKED-IN (July 27)
Hailey E. Pierce, 20, Marengo, warrant (court order transfer)
Melissa L. Crick, 27, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Dionte J. Reliford, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Zachary J. Karlin, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Bradley M. Gossett, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Paul D. Russ, 40, Lexington, warrant (failure to appear)
Carolyn S. Santiago, 47, Louisville, warrant
Courtney E. Harkins, 32, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Joseph M. Johnson, 18, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a license
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.