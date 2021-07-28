CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (July 24 and 25)

Brayden Anthony Dannenfelser, 30, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Gage Barleen, 27, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), hold for other agency (felony)

Joshua E. Willham, 27, Jeffersonville, battery

Tammy Kemper, 43, Austin, warrant (felony)

Lakenda Pollard, 31, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Austin Michale Whitman, 25, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jacob Greenwell, 25, no address listed, warrant (felony)

David Franklin Wynn, 47, Greenville, invasion of privacy, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)

Adrian D. Price, 41, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Carolyn Sue Santiago, 47, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Justin R. Chestnut, 34, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Edward Barton Jr., 39, Elizabeth, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief

Paul D. Russ, 40, Lexington, hold for other agency (felony)

Cody Joe Watson, 26, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Carlos Oshae Jaudon, 34, Radcliff, KY, hold for other agency (felony)

Martin Tutt, 36, New Albany, intimidation

John D. Robinson, 39, Clarksville, domestic battery

Byron Dale Baldridge, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brian James Linton, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Kerry Glynn Woodrome, 33, Lynch, KY, hold for other agency (felony)

Christina L. Bell, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Dexter Jermaine Rainey, 43, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect uses vehicle)

RELEASED

Kimberly Ann White, 42, Sellersburg, habitual traffic violator

Everett David Goodman, 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Corbin Angelo Starks, 32, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Logan Lee, 24, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Sarah Osborne, 28, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Robert Sivils, 31, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Diana William Cline, 51, Louisville, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle)

Sandra Paun, 27, Baltimore, MD, fraud

Constantin Oinescu 21, Baltimore, MD, fraud

Miclescu Marius 30, Baltimore, MD, fraud

Jordan Scott Abney, 23, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Perry Lawson, 38, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Edgar Osvaldo Hemandez, 23, Liberty, TX, driving while intoxicated

Andrew David Langdon, 37, Jeffersonville, theft

BOOKED-IN (July 26)

Brian LaDuke, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony)

William Disney, 32, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Kenneth V. Shaffer, 46, Louisville, misappropriation of money, property/other entrusted in suspect's care

Steven Scott Springer III, Corydon, resisting law enforcement, parole violation

RELEASED

Omar Rincon, 23, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed

Tanya Marie Young, 33, Sellersburg, residential entry (trespassing)

Richard Elevery, 45, Dayton, OH, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN (July 27)

Jerry Don Jenkins, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Avery Alexander Wariner, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun without license with prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Douglas Gordon Dennis, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Brian Williams, 36, Clarksville, murder, arson

Mary V. Johnson, 34, Depauw, warrant (felony)

Stephen Trujillo, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Austin Limbach, 28, Jeffersonville, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony), intimidation, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Thomas Ream Leachman III, 25, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

James Edward Young, 65, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph H. Sims, 66, Jeffersonville, court order return

William M. Welty, 50, Charlestown, warrant (felony) 

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN (July 24 and 25)

Jason W. Arnold, 40, Marengo, warrant (failure to appear)

Aaron D. Byerly, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Anthony D. Goodhue, 57, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Alashiea S. Lewis, 24, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Shaquille O. Martin, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Adam C. Kime, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Jacob L. Carrier, 22, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Samantha D. Lopp, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Cody T. Haynes, 26, New Albany, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine

Matthew K. Burns, 39, no address listed, criminal trespass

Julie P. Blakehy, 45, Louisville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Teresa D. Proctor, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Joseph T. Thompson, 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Travis A. Hall, 32, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Ross E. Hofmeyer, 36, Smithfield, KY., driving while intoxicated, boating while intoxicated

Jack H. Payton, 22, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Bernardo Cortez, 47, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Keith J. Defontaine Jr., 19, LaGrange, KY, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), minor consumption

David B. Barrett, 21, Borden, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

William J. Sharp, 38, Louisville, public intoxication

Scott A. Stofer, 59, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

BOOKED-IN (July 26)

Vincent M. Morgan, 29, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Alesha M. Doan, 27, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Aaron P. Finn, 39, New Albany, theft

BOOKED-IN (July 27)

Hailey E. Pierce, 20, Marengo, warrant (court order transfer)

Melissa L. Crick, 27, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Dionte J. Reliford, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Zachary J. Karlin, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Bradley M. Gossett, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Paul D. Russ, 40, Lexington, warrant (failure to appear)

Carolyn S. Santiago, 47, Louisville, warrant

Courtney E. Harkins, 32, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Joseph M. Johnson, 18, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a license

 

