CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Drew Bradley, 27, no address listed, false reporting information, threat (destructive substance), operator never licensed, warrant (felony)

Ali Mohmmud Daoud, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Charles Jacob Everett, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Robert L. Bentel, 50, Louisville, warrant (felony)

William Stevens Smith, 46, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Zachary Alexander White, 38, no address listed, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery

Aaron Lee Lawson, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 23, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), carry handgun without license

Katelin E. Kessler, 27, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kyle August Friedel, 37, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Maggie Lee Gronotte, 36, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Carlos Murrieta-Ortiz, 31, Jeffersonville, interfering with law enforcement, driving vehicle creating risk or injury, theft, obstruction of traffic, domestic battery, criminal recklessness

Taylor Arthur Davis, 31, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor), theft

James Aaron Wigginton, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

Jeffrey K. Harris, 37, New Albany, battery (no injury)

Troy Ricketts, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jocelyn Michelle Tincher, 24, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Ronnie Blair, 31, Louisville domestic battery, criminal recklessness, strangulation, criminal confinement, theft (firearm), pointing a firearm

RELEASED

Ronnie W. Holt Jr., 55, Hardinsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Devin Jae Hill-Hamilton, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Larry Andrew Dunn Jr., 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James P Oliver Jr., 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael A. Haugabook, 37, Jeffersonville, theft from building (prior), criminal trespass

Melanie Ann Schroeder, 41, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Beatrice M. Pierce, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony), theft

Jamie Kimberly Westerman, 39, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Mike J. Keith, 48, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Joshua Adam Jernigan, 20, Charlestown, public intoxication (by alcohol), illegal consumption of alcohol by minor

Yemetri Margine Anita Russell, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Stephen Wayne Ramsey, 23, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Gilbert R. Mills, 30, Corydon, warrant

Ruby N. Rodriguez, 30, warrant

Brian C. Leach, 45, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Louisville Metro

Lindsey N. Culver, 36, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

James E. Stephens, 31, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Louisville Metro

June M. Evans, 42, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance

Chadwick W. Wood, 35, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Randy N. Whitfield, 54, Paoli, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Todd A. Martin, 48, Union, MI, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, auto theft, hold for Perry County

Garret J. Roberts, 26, Georgetown, warrant

Donald R. Walker, 43, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), disorderly conduct

Angela N. Crandall, 25, New Albany, domestic battery

Eric Perez, 26, Tulsa, OK, possession of methamphetamine

Albert W. Williams, 57, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Rudy N. Rodriguez, 31, Charlestown, warrant

RELEASED

Anthony J. McKinley, 66, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Brean R. Delaney, 27, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated

Gerald P. Honey, 58, Crothersville, driving while intoxicated

Francisco J. Enriquez Gutierrez, 34, Tulsa, OK, possession of marijuana

