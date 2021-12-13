CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Drew Bradley, 27, no address listed, false reporting information, threat (destructive substance), operator never licensed, warrant (felony)
Ali Mohmmud Daoud, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Charles Jacob Everett, 29, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Robert L. Bentel, 50, Louisville, warrant (felony)
William Stevens Smith, 46, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Zachary Alexander White, 38, no address listed, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery
Aaron Lee Lawson, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 23, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), carry handgun without license
Katelin E. Kessler, 27, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kyle August Friedel, 37, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Maggie Lee Gronotte, 36, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Carlos Murrieta-Ortiz, 31, Jeffersonville, interfering with law enforcement, driving vehicle creating risk or injury, theft, obstruction of traffic, domestic battery, criminal recklessness
Taylor Arthur Davis, 31, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor), theft
James Aaron Wigginton, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Jeffrey K. Harris, 37, New Albany, battery (no injury)
Troy Ricketts, 32, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jocelyn Michelle Tincher, 24, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Ronnie Blair, 31, Louisville domestic battery, criminal recklessness, strangulation, criminal confinement, theft (firearm), pointing a firearm
RELEASED
Ronnie W. Holt Jr., 55, Hardinsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Devin Jae Hill-Hamilton, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Larry Andrew Dunn Jr., 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James P Oliver Jr., 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael A. Haugabook, 37, Jeffersonville, theft from building (prior), criminal trespass
Melanie Ann Schroeder, 41, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Beatrice M. Pierce, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony), theft
Jamie Kimberly Westerman, 39, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Mike J. Keith, 48, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Joshua Adam Jernigan, 20, Charlestown, public intoxication (by alcohol), illegal consumption of alcohol by minor
Yemetri Margine Anita Russell, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Stephen Wayne Ramsey, 23, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Gilbert R. Mills, 30, Corydon, warrant
Ruby N. Rodriguez, 30, warrant
Brian C. Leach, 45, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Louisville Metro
Lindsey N. Culver, 36, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
James E. Stephens, 31, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Louisville Metro
June M. Evans, 42, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance
Chadwick W. Wood, 35, Elizabeth, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Randy N. Whitfield, 54, Paoli, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Todd A. Martin, 48, Union, MI, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, auto theft, hold for Perry County
Garret J. Roberts, 26, Georgetown, warrant
Donald R. Walker, 43, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), disorderly conduct
Angela N. Crandall, 25, New Albany, domestic battery
Eric Perez, 26, Tulsa, OK, possession of methamphetamine
Albert W. Williams, 57, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Rudy N. Rodriguez, 31, Charlestown, warrant
RELEASED
Anthony J. McKinley, 66, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Brean R. Delaney, 27, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated
Gerald P. Honey, 58, Crothersville, driving while intoxicated
Francisco J. Enriquez Gutierrez, 34, Tulsa, OK, possession of marijuana
